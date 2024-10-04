Influential US Republican urges Biden to speed Israel arms sales, letter says

The chairman of the US House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee urged President Joe Biden on Thursday to speed up weapons shipments to Israel, including 2000-pound (907 kg) bombs that have been held up for months over human rights concerns.

"I urge you to act today to ensure all weapons shipments to Israel, including 2,000-pound bombs, are expedited to support our ally," Representative Michael McCaul said in a letter sent to Biden and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

McCaul, who reviews all major foreign US weapons sales in his position as committee chairman, said he was also aware of more than 10 other planned weapons sales to Israel that have been awaiting final approval for more than four months and urged that they proceed quickly.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McCaul sent the letter amid global fears that the Middle East will erupt into widespread war, which have fueled calls in Washington for the Biden administration to provide more assistance to Israel. IDF strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure across southern Lebanon (credit: IDF)

Israel in Lebanon

Israel, which has been fighting Hamas in Gaza for almost a year, has sent troops into southern Lebanon, where it is targeting Iran-backed terrorist group Hezbollah, after two weeks of intense airstrikes.

Iran barraged Israel with more than 180 ballistic missiles on Tuesday. Israel has sworn it will retaliate.

US Republicans have been urging Biden for months to reverse his decision earlier this year to pause one shipment of the 2,000-pound bombs, citing concern over the impact they could have in densely populated areas in Gaza.

One 2,000-pound bomb can rip through thick concrete and metal, creating a wide blast radius.

"We all wish Israel did not need these larger bombs, but they are operationally necessary as Israel’s enemies, including Hamas and Hezbollah, are intentionally using deeply buried subterranean bunkers and tunnels. I call on you to allow these weapons, which are ready to ship, to be sent to Israel immediately," McCaul wrote.