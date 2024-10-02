Republicans push for maximum pressure against Iran in response to attacks in Israel

Republicans across the House and Senate resumed calls for maximum pressure against Iran on Tuesday afternoon as Israelis were given the all-clear to leave their safe rooms after Tehran launched almost 200 missiles at targets across the country.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, who for months has been hawking this hardline stance, once again said Israel should attack Iranian oil refineries because "that is the source of cash for the regime to perpetuate their terror."

Graham wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he spoke with former President Trump earlier on Tuesday and that Trump is "determined and resolved" to protect Israel from the threats of terrorism emanating from Iran.

Graham, echoing the former president's statement, said, "When President Trump left office, Iran was weak economically, and he sent the regime the ultimate message with the elimination of Soleimani."

Graham said the only thing the Iranian regime understands is strength, and now is the time to show unified resolve against Iran. Anti-missile system fires interception missiles as missiles fired from Iran, as seen in the West Bank on October 1, 2024 (credit: WISAM HASHLAMOUN/FLASH90)

"We need decisive action, not just statements," he wrote.

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio echoed his colleague, saying appeasement will not change Iran's behavior.

Maximum pressure on Iran

"Only threatening the survival of the regime through maximum pressure and direct and disproportionate measures has a chance to influence and alter their criminal activities," he wrote on X.

A large-scale Israeli retaliatory response inside Iran is certain to follow, he added.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Rep. Michael McCaul said he appreciated the Biden administration's positioning of military assets in the region to support Israel, "there is much more that needs to be done."

He said the Biden-Harris administration should place maximum pressure on Iran and its proxies rather than pressure Israel for a ceasefire.

He also called on the administration to expedite arms transfers to Israel that he said the administration has delayed for months, including the withheld 2,000-pound bombs, to "ensure Israel has all the tools to deter these threats."

"The administration also needs to utilize all the sanctions authorities we have, including those created in my 21st Century Peace Through Strength Act, to cut off resources to Iran and its proxies," he said.

On Tuesday, the State Department said Israel has the right to defend itself and said it would be coordinating with Israel on their response.