IDF's 162nd Division begins ground maneuver in Jabalya, Gaza Strip

Troops of the IDF's 162nd Division began operating in Jabalya, in the north of the Gaza Strip, the military announced on Sunday morning.

The IDF added that the operations had begun after intelligence information and troops' activities had pointed to terrorists operating in the area.

In addition, the military noted the presence of terror infrastructure and Hamas's attempt to regain control in the area.

Troops of the 401st and 460th brigades reportedly encircled the area and conducted operational activities there.

IAF strikes targets in Jabalya

The military further added that prior to the beginning of operations, the Israel Air Force had aided the troops by striking several targets, among which were weapons storage facilities, underground infrastructure, and terror cells. IDF tanks operate in the Gaza Strip. October 6, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Overnight, the military said the air force had Hamas terrorists operating inside a command center in the Jabalya area in the northern Gaza Strip, embedded in a compound that operated as a UNRWA center.