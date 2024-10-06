Esmail Qaani missing: Did Israel kill Soleimani's successor in Beirut?

Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Brigadier-General Esmail Qaani's whereabouts are not currently known, according to a New York Times report, citing Iranian media.

According to the Israeli N12 on Saturday, the Iranian brigadier-general may have been wounded in the Israeli strike that targeted Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah's presumed successor, Hashem Safieddine, in southern Beirut.

The NYT report cited local media as saying that officials in Iran had no clear answers yet regarding what may have occurred to the Quds Force chief.

Two days after Israel eliminated Nasrallah, Qaani was seen in Hezbollah's Tehran offices. However, he was not present at the Friday commemoration of Hezbollah's chief led by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Qaani in Beirut

However, according to the NYT report, citing three Iranian sources, Qaani had traveled to Beirut to convene with Hezbollah officials amid the Israeli strikes on the terror organization. Picture of an alleged Israeli strike in Kola, Beirut, 30 September 2024 (credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

An IRGC member said, according to the NYT report, that Iranian officials' muteness on the subject was spreading panic among the IRGC members.

Qaani succeeded Qasem Soleimani after the latter was assassinated by the United States in 2020.