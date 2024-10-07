Sweden rallies for Israel, demanding release of hostages from Hamas

The Jewish Community of Malmö, Sweden, held a march on Sunday afternoon to commemorate the victims of the Hamas terrorist events of October 7 and also to demand the release of the hostages still in captivity.

Around 300 individuals participated in the march in Gustav Adolf Square.

Sweden's Labor and Integration Minister, Mats Persson, spoke first. "What happened is the largest killing of Jews since the Holocaust," he said.

Support for Israel

"Hamas terrorists aim to exterminate the Jews," Persson said. "Sweden stands by Israel and its legitimate right to defend its existence. The countries of the world must take full responsibility in this matter. Hamas must release the Israeli hostages so they can return home. Hatred against Jews must end."

Andreas Berro, a writer and opinion leader offered "a salute to the Israelis who defended their homeland and to those who show love and warmth to each other in times of war. The conflict now is between darkness and light." Berro also reaffirmed his full support for Israel and Ukraine against Russia.

"Young people, mothers, fathers, grandparents, and small children are still sitting in tunnels, and their loved ones don't know if they are alive or dead," said Amanda Wollstad, editor-in-chief of Svensk Tidskrift magazine.

"Their families don't know how they are being treated or when they will be able to return home," Wollstad, who had helped organize such events since the attacks on October 7, said.

"It is terrible to hope but not to know," she added. "Negotiations and attempts to release the hostages are ongoing. We don't know how much time has passed, nor how much time is left."

Persson, shared to The Jerusalem Post, "I am here to honor those who fell victim to the horrific invasion by the terrorist organization. It is also important to draw attention to the horrific events, not least the hostages who are still being held and must be released."

Some Hamas supporters attempted to disrupt the event by calling for a boycott of Israel, though police presence in the area prevented any potential disturbances.