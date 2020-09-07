1,019 empty chairs express coronavirus deaths in Israel

The Standing Together movement organized the display with "one chair for each person the government was supposed to protect, but abandoned."

Each chair had a sign with the name and number of the person who had passed away due to the virus.

As of Monday morning, 1,019 Israelis had died due to the coronavirus and 131,641 had been infected since the beginning of the outbreak. Some 449 patients are in serious condition and 136 are on ventilators.