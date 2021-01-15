The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

140 thousand COVID patients illegally monitored by Shin Bet for a month

Chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Zvi Hauser noted that the incident was especially serious, because it continued for about a month before being exposed.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JANUARY 15, 2021 21:29
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the third coronavirus lockdown on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israelis are seen walking in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market amid the third coronavirus lockdown on New Year's Eve, December 31, 2020.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The personal information of about 140,000 confirmed coronavirus patients in Israel was sent to the Shin Bet (Israel's Security Agency) without notifying them - in a clear and serious violation of several privacy laws.
In a letter sent to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein on Friday, Chairman of the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee MK Zvi Hauser (Derech Eretz) referred to the unusual incident as a "serious malfunction" and said that it will have an "unbearable negative effect on the public's trust" in the government. 
Hauser wrote that the issue was the "result of a computer glitch originating in the Health Ministry," leading to 140,000 patients not being notified that their information has been sent to the Shin Bet and will be used to monitor them through "technological means," or surveillance through cell phones. 
The law that allows the Shin Bet to assist in the national effort of combating the spread of the coronavirus by monitoring confirmed patients, requires the Health Ministry to send a detailed notification of the decision to the patients in question before it can be implemented. 
Hauser noted that the incident was especially serious, because it continued for about a month before being exposed only today. 
In his letter, Hauser urged Edelstein to send over additional details regarding the source of the malfunction. He also asked the ministry to address the steps that it plans on implementing in order to reduce the "damages caused by this negligence," and to provide additional "steps that will be taken to prevent a similar incident in the future." 
"In order to reduce the unbearable negative effect on the public's trust due to this serious malfunction, I will ask to receive these details urgently, so I can examine the implications of this issue at the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee," Hauser concluded his letter. 
The Health Ministry responded by notifying Hauser that it plans on retroactively notifying some of the patients that their information was sent to the Shin Bet. 
Former chairman of the Association of Public Health Physician, Prof. Hagai Levine, who recently joined the Telem Paty headed by MK Moshe Ya'alon, also criticized the Health Ministry and called on the government to "immediately stop the use of surveillance by the Shin Bet." 
"A serious malfunction was reported in the illegal surveillance of confirmed coronavirus patients," Prof. Levine wrote. "As doctors we've warned several times that the public's trust is a critical component in dealing with the pandemic. We shouldn't get used to Shin Bet surveillance that has led to many unnecessary isolations and severe damage to the public's trust. Epidemiological inquiries save lives," he added. 


Tags Knesset Moshe Ya'alon Shin Bet Yuli Edelstein zvi hauser Health Ministry Coronavirus in Israel surveillance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: The Arab vote's short-term, long-term significance

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel, Iran fight for influence over Biden administration

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Social media’s ultimate cancel culture

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

COVID-19 vaccine: Netanyahu takes credit where it's not due - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Will Israel lose its freedom to operate against Iran? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

As Biden enters White House, did Israel's Mossad win war with Iran?

A DRONE IS launched during an Iranian army large-scale drone combat exercise on Wednesday.
3

New York State Bar investigates Giuliani for role in Capitol riots

Rudy Giuliani delivers remarks before Donald Trump rallies with supporters in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., September 28, 2016.
4

Washington rioter identified as son of New York Modern Orthodox judge

A US Capitol window is seen smashed a day after supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2021.
5

Astronomers watch for first time as galaxy 'far, far away' dies

The spiral galaxy NGC 4845, located over 65 million light-years away in the constellation of Virgo in NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by