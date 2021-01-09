Public Health Physicians Assoc. chair resigns, blames political echelon

In a letter addressed to Health Ministry Director-General Chezy Levy, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash and Chairman of the National Expert Advisory Panel to the Government on COVID-19 Prof. Ran Balicer, Prof. Levine explained that his decision was reached after realizing that the leadership in Israel is lacking and so is the handling of the pandemic.

"In light of the utter failure in the decision-making process by the political echelon, while breaching public trust, I became convinced that we need doctors and scientists to have the courage to integrate in the national leadership in order to establish decision-making as a process based on professional considerations," Prof. Levine's letter read.

Prof. Hagai Levine announced on Saturday his resignation as Chairman of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians.