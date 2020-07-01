The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
20 MPs from Europe, Latin America, Africa sign pro-annexation letter

The signatories, who are leaders of the Israel Allies Caucuses in their countries, signed the letter on the date when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allowed to bring annexation to the Knesset.

By AARON REICH  
JULY 1, 2020 20:08
IAF chairmen at the Chairman's Conference in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
IAF chairmen at the Chairman's Conference in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AVI HAYUN)
Parliamentarians from 20 different countries in Europe, Africa and Latin America signed a letter on Wednesday supporting Israeli sovereignty in the West Bank.
The signatories, who are all leaders of the Israel Allies Caucuses in their respective countries, signed the letter on the date when Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is first allowed to bring up the subject of annexation to the Knesset for a vote, as per the coalition agreement between his Likud Party and the Blue and White Party, though he has yet to do so at the time of writing.
“We, the chairman of the Israel Allies Caucuses fully support our ally, the State of Israel, in her rights to apply sovereignty to the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria,” the letter states.
“We affirm that the Jewish communities of Judea and Samaria have been a key part of the biblical and ancestral homeland of the Jewish nation for centuries. We maintain that Israel applying Israeli civil law to already existing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria is appropriate and recognizes the democratic wishes of those communities.”
In addition, the letter also cites the freedom of access to important biblical sites to members of all religions. This, the letter states, includes “the Tomb of the Patriarch and Matriarchs in Hebron, the site of Jacob’s dream in Beit El and the tabernacle’s resting place in Shiloh, among many other religious sites.
“We believe that the application of sovereignty to these communities in Israel will not affect the Palestinian people negatively but rather bring the possibility for peace and prosperity closer to the region. Applying Israeli law to already existing Jewish communities in Israel can be part of a realistic regional peace plan which recognizes current realities.”
The European signatories included parliamentarians from the EU, Slovakia, Wales, Finland, Italy, Romania and the Netherlands. This was also notably among the first actions of Slovakian MP Peter Kremsky in his new position as chairman of the Slovakian Parliamentary Israel Allies Causus, which is one of the most active in Europe, boasting a membership of 30 MPs.
“Judea and Samaria has always been an important part of Israel and Israeli history. I fully support this statement and believe in peace for all people living in these territories,” Kremsky said in a statement after signing the letter.
Signatories from Africa included parliamentarians from Zambia, Malawi, Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Madagascar and Kenya. In a statement, MP Joyce Chitsulo, chair of the Malawi Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, stated that “I am proud to stand in support for Israel’s legal, biblical and historical right to apply sovereignty to the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. The Israelis living in these established communities since 1967 deserve to live under domestic Israeli governance instead of military control. The time has come to accept the current reality on the ground.”
Latin American parliamentarians that signed the letter included those from Argentina, Colombia, Suriname, Mexico, the Domincan Republic and Guatemala. In a statement, Congressman Fidel Reyes Lee, chairman of the Guatemalan Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, said "We want to send a message of support to the State of Israel from the Guatemalan Congress, regarding the application of Israeli civil law to already existing Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. Guatemala has always been on the side of the Jewish people and the State of Israel at the most important moments in its history, and here we are from the Guatemalan Congress reiterating our unconditional support for the State of Israel."
Israel Allies Foundation president Josh Reinstein praised the letter and credit the courageous leadership of the signatories.
“This is not just an American phenomenon, all over the world millions of Bible believing Christians are waiting with bated breath to finally realize the dream of sovereignty in Israel’s heartland,” Reinstein said. “The courageous leadership of our parliamentary chairmen as demonstrated by their bold statement in support of sovereignty is a testament to the strength of faith-based diplomacy.”


Tags diplomacy Israel Allies Foundation Israeli Annexation West Bank Annexation
