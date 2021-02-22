The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

2,000-year-old Western Wall stones get cared for ahead of Passover

Among routine restoration works, limestone-based grout is injected into fissures to repair cracks.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 11:27
The Western Wall stones are injected with a special mixture to preserve and reinforce them (photo credit: YANIV BERMAN/IAA)
The Western Wall stones are injected with a special mixture to preserve and reinforce them
(photo credit: YANIV BERMAN/IAA)
On a typical Jerusalem sunny day, the 2000-year-old stones of the Western Wall seem to emanate their own light, while a variety of birds quietly enjoy their nests between the cracks of the wall or fly over it, cawing loudly as they have been doing for centuries.
It was on one such day that conservators from the Western Wall Foundation and the Israel Antiquities Authority began the conservation work to get the site ready for the Jewish festival of Passover. As announced on Monday by the IAA, such works included injecting the stones with some special mixture to preserve and reinforce them.
“The Wall’s 2,000-year-old stones are subject to natural weathering and we are making sure to strengthen them,” Yossi Vaknin, IAA Head conservator in the Western Wall area. “Our routine biannual inspections enable us to track the condition of every single stone. We have an ‘identity card’ for each of the hundreds of stones in the plaza and monitor dozens of features.”
The Western Wall's stones are 2000 years old. (Yaniv Berman/IAA)The Western Wall's stones are 2000 years old. (Yaniv Berman/IAA)
“Our most recent survey revealed that it was necessary to treat the ‘peel’, or outer layer, of several stones,” he added. “Our work on the historic wall is nondestructive. We do not drill into the stone, but delicately inject dissolved stone into the gaps and fissures. limestone-based grout is injected into the fissure as a liquid, and when dry, the crack is repaired. It is the best possible method of ‘healing’ the stones and the ultimate defense against weathering for the most important stones in the world.”
The operations are carried out with the approval of the Wall’s Rabbi Shmuel Rabinowitz. For this purpose, some 18 years ago. Rabinowitz held special consultations with several halachic authorities, including Rabbi Yosef Shalom Elyashiv, the head of Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox Jews in Israel at the time.
The wall and its plaza are generally inspected twice a year, ahead of Passover and Rosh Hashanah, to prepare the area for the millions of visitors that in normal years pour to the sites.
“Over 12 million people visit the Western Wall Plaza each year,” Director of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation Mordechai (Suli) Eliav said. “Although this year, in the shadow of Covid-19, people are increasingly ‘visiting’ the Western Wall virtually, we are already preparing for the return of visitors to the Wall. The Western Wall Heritage Foundation is making every endeavor to preserve the Wall’s ancient stones and ensure its stability for the safety of worshipers and visitors.”
“The Wall’s stones are subject to natural weathering and we are making sure to strengthen them,” (Yaniv Berman/IAA)“The Wall’s stones are subject to natural weathering and we are making sure to strengthen them,” (Yaniv Berman/IAA)
While awaiting for the visitors to come back, doves, ravens and swifts enjoy the relative quiet times.
“The Western Wall is a unique ecological environment that supports its own life forms,” Vaknin explained. “A lot of plants have taken root in the Wall’s stones – particularly thorny capers, golden drops and golden henbanes.”
“As part of our conservation work, in recognition of the importance of the site’s unique flora and fauna, we also preserve this ecosystem while guaranteeing the stones’ stability, thus ensuring that the Western Wall will remain strong for at least 2,000 more years,” he concluded.


Tags Jerusalem Western Wall science kotel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by