Pro-Hezbollah hackers claim they targeted Haifa hospitals, UN appeals to Netanyahu
Strikes reported in Beirut, Lebanon • IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon • Rocket sirens sound in Carmel area
Israel declares war on Hezbollah’s money, killed 1,200 terrorists since invasion
Terrorist group maintains heavy rocket, drone fire on large portions of country.
Israel effectively declared war on Hezbollah’s finances on Monday, continuing air strikes on the group’s key banks which had started on Sunday, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant redefined the banks as terror entity arms of Hezbollah.Go to the full article >>
Top UN officials to Netanyahu: Help us ease civilian suffering
UN chiefs urgently appeal to Netanyahu for humanitarian aid in Gaza, citing critical shortages and potential famine amid ongoing conflict.
The heads of the United Nations World Food Programme and UN children's agency UNICEF have privately appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for help "alleviating the suffering of countless civilians" in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah cyberattack targets Haifa hospitals after Beirut hospital bombing
Hackers supporting Hezbollah spread disinformation about Israeli hospitals following Beirut bombing, falsely claiming weapons are hidden beneath medical centers.
Hackers claiming to support Hezbollah have been spreading photos of Carmel and Assuta hospitals on social media, following the bombing of a Hezbollah hospital in Beirut. The posts ask, “What is underneath?”Go to the full article >>
Fire breaks out in Syria's Homs refinery, state TV says
A fire broke out at the gas department of Syria's Homs refinery, state TV reported early on Tuesday, adding that firefighting teams are currently working on extinguishing it.
Go to the full article >>
Palestinians met requirements for Israel to extend banking waiver, source says
Israel's requirements for the indemnification needed to allow Israeli banks to continue conducting transactions with Palestinian banks have been met by the Palestinian authorities, according to a source familiar with the situation.Go to the full article >>
IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon
The Israel Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Tuesday after the alerts that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle starting at 12:26 a.m. local time.Go to the full article >>
Heavy strike heard near Beirut's southern suburbs - witnesses
A heavy strike was heard near Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday night, witnesses said.Go to the full article >>
Multiple rocket sirens sound in Haifa, Carmel area
Multiple rocket sirens sounded in Haifa, Acre, and throughout the Carmel area, starting at 4:51 a.m. local time on Tuesday.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas War
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 101 hostages remain in Gaza
- 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says