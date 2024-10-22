Pro-Hezbollah hackers claim they targeted Haifa hospitals, UN appeals to Netanyahu

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Israel effectively declared war on Hezbollah’s finances on Monday, continuing air strikes on the group’s key banks which had started on Sunday, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant redefined the banks as terror entity arms of Hezbollah.

Top UN officials to Netanyahu: Help us ease civilian suffering

UN chiefs urgently appeal to Netanyahu for humanitarian aid in Gaza, citing critical shortages and potential famine amid ongoing conflict.

By REUTERS

People visit the United Nations Headquarters as delegates of the Security Council delayed for one extra day the vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023 (photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The heads of the United Nations World Food Programme and UN children's agency UNICEF have privately appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for help "alleviating the suffering of countless civilians" in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday. Go to the full article >>

