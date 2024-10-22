Live Updates
Pro-Hezbollah hackers claim they targeted Haifa hospitals, UN appeals to Netanyahu

Strikes reported in Beirut, Lebanon • IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon • Rocket sirens sound in Carmel area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 20, 2024.
IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. October 20, 2024.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Israel declares war on Hezbollah’s money, killed 1,200 terrorists since invasion

Terrorist group maintains heavy rocket, drone fire on large portions of country.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB, YUVAL BARNEA, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike. Lebanon October 21, 2024.
Smoke billows over Beirut's southern suburbs after a strike. Lebanon October 21, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED ABD EL GHANY)

Israel effectively declared war on Hezbollah’s finances on Monday, continuing air strikes on the group’s key banks which had started on Sunday, as Defense Minister Yoav Gallant redefined the banks as terror entity arms of Hezbollah.

Top UN officials to Netanyahu: Help us ease civilian suffering

UN chiefs urgently appeal to Netanyahu for humanitarian aid in Gaza, citing critical shortages and potential famine amid ongoing conflict.

By REUTERS
People visit the United Nations Headquarters as delegates of the Security Council delayed for one extra day the vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023
People visit the United Nations Headquarters as delegates of the Security Council delayed for one extra day the vote on a proposal to demand that Israel and Hamas allow aid access to the Gaza Strip, December 20, 2023
(photo credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters)

The heads of the United Nations World Food Programme and UN children's agency UNICEF have privately appealed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for help "alleviating the suffering of countless civilians" in the Gaza Strip, West Bank, and Lebanon, according to a letter seen by Reuters on Monday.

Hezbollah cyberattack targets Haifa hospitals after Beirut hospital bombing

Hackers supporting Hezbollah spread disinformation about Israeli hospitals following Beirut bombing, falsely claiming weapons are hidden beneath medical centers.

By DR. ITAY GAL
Hezbollah cyber attack targeting Israeli hospitals
Hezbollah cyber attack targeting Israeli hospitals
(photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)

Hackers claiming to support Hezbollah have been spreading photos of Carmel and Assuta hospitals on social media, following the bombing of a Hezbollah hospital in Beirut. The posts ask, “What is underneath?”

Fire breaks out in Syria's Homs refinery, state TV says

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A fire broke out at the gas department of Syria's Homs refinery, state TV reported early on Tuesday, adding that firefighting teams are currently working on extinguishing it.

 

Palestinians met requirements for Israel to extend banking waiver, source says

By REUTERS
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Israel's requirements for the indemnification needed to allow Israeli banks to continue conducting transactions with Palestinian banks have been met by the Palestinian authorities, according to a source familiar with the situation.

IAF intercepts suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The Israel Air Force intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed into Israel from Lebanon, the military said in the early hours of Tuesday after the alerts that sounded in the Galilee Panhandle starting at 12:26 a.m. local time. 

Heavy strike heard near Beirut's southern suburbs - witnesses

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A heavy strike was heard near Beirut's southern suburbs on Monday night, witnesses said.

Multiple rocket sirens sound in Haifa, Carmel area

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
breaking news
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Multiple rocket sirens sounded in Haifa, Acre, and throughout the Carmel area, starting at 4:51 a.m. local time on Tuesday.

Israel-Hamas War


  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
  • 101 hostages remain in Gaza
  • 48 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says