Day four of Netanyahu testimony begins in Tel Aviv

Fourth day of Netanyahu testimony begins in Tel Aviv
The fourth day of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s testimony for his corruption trial began at the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday.
What you need to know
- Tuesday’s court hearing was canceled due to unknown exceptional circumstances for the prime minister.
- Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces three cases against him: case 4000, case 2000, and case 1000.
- Most of the testimony so far has related to case 4000
- Case 4000 accuses Netanyahu of bribery in an alleged scheme with co-defendants Shaul and Iris Elovitch to exchange positive news coverage on Walla for Netanyahu’s implementation of policies favorable to Elovitch’s Bezeq telecommunications.
- Case 2000 alleges that Netanyahu sought to weaken the newspaper Yisrael Hayom with legislation in return for positive coverage from publisher Arnon Mozes's Yediot Aharonot.
- In Case 1000, Netanyahu is alleged to have received expensive gifts in return for furthering the interests of businessman Arnon Milchan.