Nir Oz claims Shiri Bibas murdered in captivity, Hamas's Tulkarm units deny role in bus bombings

Illustrative image of US President Donald Trump. (photo credit: Canva, Melina Mara/Pool via REUTERS, REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “recommend” — but was “not forcing” — his plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip and have the United States take it over, as Arab states have roundly rejected the idea and tensions mount over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Speaking to Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, Trump also repeated his comparison of recently returned Israeli hostages to Holocaust survivors, and ridiculed former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon’s 2005 unilateral withdrawal from Gaza.