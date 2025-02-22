Nir Oz claims Shiri Bibas murdered in captivity, Hamas's Tulkarm units deny role in bus bombings
Body purported to be Shiri Bibas arrives for forensic testing • Navy fires at suspicious object on Gaza beach
Hamas's Tulkarm military battalion denies involvement in bus bombings - reprot
The Tulkarm Battalion of Hamas' military wing issued a written statement on Friday night denying any connection to the bomb attack on buses in Bat Yam Thursday, Israeli media reported.
After pushback, Trump says he’s ‘not forcing’ his plan to depopulate and take over Gaza
Donald Trump briefly mused about Israel’s decision, in 2005, to unilaterally evacuate its settlements and soldiers from Gaza.
US President Donald Trump said Friday he would “recommend” — but was “not forcing” — his plan to depopulate the Gaza Strip and have the United States take it over, as Arab states have roundly rejected the idea and tensions mount over the Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release deal.
Speaking to Fox News' Brian Kilmeade, Trump also repeated his comparison of recently returned Israeli hostages to Holocaust survivors, and ridiculed former Israeli Prime Minister Ariel Sharon's 2005 unilateral withdrawal from Gaza.
Navy fire warning shots at North Gaza beach after suspicious movement detected
The Navy fired warning shots toward a beach in the northern Gaza Strip on Friday evening after the suspicious movement was detected in the area, the IDF confirmed.
Arab leaders discuss 'Palestinian cause' and Gaza developments in Riyadh
Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to US President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop war-torn Gaza into an international beach resort.
Arab leaders discussed on Friday the joint efforts supporting "the Palestinian cause" and Gaza developments, during an informal meeting in Riyadh attended by Gulf states, Egypt and Jordan, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.
Arab countries are rushing to formulate an alternative to US President Donald Trump's plan to redevelop war-torn Gaza into an international beach resort and his call on Egypt and Jordan to take in resettled Gaza Palestinians.
Both countries reject the proposal, citing national security concerns, but there are no signs Arab states are making serious progress on a counter-plan.
Kibbutz Nir Oz announces Shiri Bibas was murdered in Hamas captivity
Kibbutz Nir Oz announced that Shiri Bibas had been murdered in Hamas captivity an hour after the body arrived at the Institute of Forensic Medicine; the Institute has not yet confirmed this.
Kibbutz Nir Oz announced an hour after the body arrived at the Abu Kabir Institute of Forensic Medicine that Shiri Bibas had been murdered in Hamas captivity, Israeli media reported.
The Institute of Forensic Medicine has not confirmed and is expected to issue a statement later on Saturday morning.
The convoy carrying the possible remains of Shiri Bibas arrived at the Institute early on Saturday morning.
