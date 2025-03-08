IDF strikes Hezbollah's weapons, Houthis threaten new operations against Israel

IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip. November 18, 2023 (photo credit: IDF)

Former Israeli Navy commander Maj.-Gen. (res.) Eliezer ‘Cheney’ Marom criticized the IDF's internal probes on the security failures of October 7 in a Friday interview on 103FM radio, stating that "there was heavy documentation of what happened, but the 'why' was missing."

Marom, who most recently served as coordinator for the North under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, told 103FM that he "sat 12 hours last week to hear all of the findings from the probes. There were about 20 people in a small room. There was heavy documentation of what transpired, of 'what happened,' but the 'why' was missing."