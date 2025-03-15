US Hostage Envoy withdraws nomination, Nir Oz says Oct. 7 probe 'deeply unsettling'

IDF soldiers seen operating in the northern West Bank on Friday, March 14, 2025 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Terrorist infiltration sirens sounded in Harasha in the West Bank on Friday evening after several suspects were seen outside the settlement, according to the IDF.

IDF troops deployed to the scene and opened fire toward the suspects. The suspects fled the area, and troops have begun a manhunt to find them.