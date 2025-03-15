US Hostage Envoy withdraws nomination, Nir Oz says Oct. 7 probe 'deeply unsettling'
Al Jazeera claims Hamas official told them Israel demands 11 live hostages and 16 slain hostages for ceasefire continuation • Terrorist infiltration sirens sound in Harasha in West Bank
Terrorist infiltration sirens sound in Harasha in West Bank, manhunt for suspects conducted by IDF
The incident in Harasha is the third time infiltration activity was reported since last Sunday.
Terrorist infiltration sirens sounded in Harasha in the West Bank on Friday evening after several suspects were seen outside the settlement, according to the IDF.
IDF troops deployed to the scene and opened fire toward the suspects. The suspects fled the area, and troops have begun a manhunt to find them.Go to the full article >>
Kibbutz Nir Oz says results of Oct. 7 probe are 'harrowing, deeply unsettling'
The kibbutz and the regional council head called for the military and the gov't to conduct a true lesson-learning process so attacks do not occur again.
Following the reported findings of the IDF probe into its response on October 7, Kibbutz Nir Oz said that results of the military investigation are "harrowing and deeply unsettling," in a Friday statement.
"Nir Oz Kibbutz has become a symbol of failure and abandonment on that dark day, October 7," the statement read.Go to the full article >>
Israel demands 11 living hostages for ceasefire continuation, Hamas official tells Al Jazeera
The Israeli government voted to shut down the Qatari outlet in the country in May of last year.
Israel demanded Hamas return 11 live hostages, including American hostage Edan Alexander, as well as the remains of 16 captives in exchange for a continuation in the Gaza ceasefire, a Hamas official told Qatari-state media Al Jazeera.
The Al Jazeera report claims that Israel is willing to release 110 prisoners serving life sentences and 1,100 prisoners that were arrested during the fighting in Gaza.Go to the full article >>
Adam Boehler withdraws nomination as US Envoy for Hostage Affairs after direct talks with Hamas
White House officials said that Boehler will still continue to work in the Trump administration "as a special government employee focused on hostage negotiations."
Adam Boehler has withdrawn his nomination as the US Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs, according to US reports on Friday evening.
The withdrawal of his nomination has been in the works for two weeks, one of the two senior Trump administration officials cited in Axios said, and added that he would have a "different presidential envoy position with a broader mandate."Go to the full article >>
Israel at war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.