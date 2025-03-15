IDF removes reservists from Gaza for firing shots while reading Purim scroll

In the video shared on social media, the reservists are seen firing toward Gazan territory upon hearing the name 'Haman' read out by a fellow combat fighter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Screenshot from the video of the IDF reservists that was shared on social media on March 14, 2025 (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X/VIA SECTION 27A OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT)
The IDF said on Saturday it took disciplinary action against several reserve combat fighters serving in Gaza, after footage surfaced of them opening fire toward Gazan territory while reading from the Book of Esther for Purim.

In the video, which circulated on social media on Friday, the reservists are seen firing toward Gazan territory upon hearing the name 'Haman' read out by a fellow combat fighter, who was reading the Book of Esther, as per Purim tradition. 

In response to the incident, IDF commanders decided to immediately remove the reservists involved from operations in the Gaza Strip. 

IDF: Soldiers' behavior stands contrary to military values

In a statement, the military also said disciplinary action would be taken against the reservists, adding that the soldiers' behavior stands contrary to IDF values and operational procedures.

Sources in the IDF reportedly told KAN News the incident "illustrates the breakdown in military discipline and disregard for procedures and open-fire orders."



