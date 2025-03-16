US carries out second wave of strikes on Houthis, Israel prepares for continuing talks

LUIS HAR (far left) and Fernando Marman (center), two hostages rescued in a special forces operation in Rafah, Gaza, in February 2024, reunite with loved ones later in the day at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer. (photo credit: IDF/Reuters)

The National Insurance Institute and Sheba Medical Center are launching the "Returning to Life" program, which will provide medical, rehabilitative, and emotional support for Gaza hostages and their families.

The initiative will operate through Sheba BEYOND Virtual Hospital, and will assist former hostages and their families as well as families of hostages who have not yet returned.