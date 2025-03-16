US carries out second wave of strikes on Houthis, Israel prepares for continuing talks
Top US diplomat informs Russia about Yemen strikes, State Department says
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke on Saturday with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to inform him about US strikes on Yemen's Houthis as well as the next steps following meetings in Saudi Arabia, the US State Department said.
'Returning to Life' program provides holistic support for Gaza hostages and families
The National Insurance Institute and Sheba Medical Center join forces to offer medical and emotional care for former captives and their families through free personalized treatment plans.
The National Insurance Institute and Sheba Medical Center are launching the "Returning to Life" program, which will provide medical, rehabilitative, and emotional support for Gaza hostages and their families.
The initiative will operate through Sheba BEYOND Virtual Hospital, and will assist former hostages and their families as well as families of hostages who have not yet returned.
PM tells hostage negotiators to prepare to continue talks
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has instructed the hostage negotiating team to prepare for the continuation of talks, the prime minister announced on X/Twitter on Saturday night.
'You will not execute me like ISIS': Former hostage Tal Shoham describes Gaza captivity
Shoham had spent 505 days in captivity in the Gaza Strip, when he was finally released on February 22, 2025.
"If you want to kill me, kill me, but you will not execute me like ISIS," were reportedly the words former hostage Tal Shoham told Hamas terrorists on October 7, according to his interview with Fox News released on Saturday. This marks his first interview since his return from Gaza last month.
'Hell will rain down': Trump's message behind the strikes on the Houthis - analysis
The Trump doctrine is clear on the Houthis. He is saying their time is up and their attacks need to stop. He says “hell will rain down.”
The US strikes on the Houthis are intended to send a message that the Trump administration is not going to repeat the mistakes of the past. However, time will tell if the strikes actually have an impact.
'Message to Iran': US launches large-scale strikes on Houthis in Yemen, officials confirm
US official to 'Post': Strike on Houthis a message to Iran • US President Donald Trump: Houthis, your time is up, hell will rain down upon you
The United States struck Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday evening in a message to Iran, at a time when the administration is proposing to open negotiations on its nuclear program, a US official told The Jerusalem Post.
The strikes will last "days, possible weeks" an official told Reuters.Go to the full article >>
Important facts
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 59 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.
- 735 terrorists will be released as part of the hostage deal.