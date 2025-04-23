Live Updates
Current time in Israel:

Netanyahu enters courtroom on day 25 of corruption trial

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the courtroom at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, April 22, 2025 (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrives to the courtroom at the Distrcit court in Tel Aviv, before the start of his testimony in the trial against him, April 22, 2025
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Day 25 of Netanyahu's corruption trial begins in Tel Aviv

By SARAH BEN-NUN

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 25th day of testimony began in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning.

Show More
Show Less

Netanyahu Case 1000 public hearing delayed

By SARAH BEN-NUN
breaking news (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
breaking news
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

The public trial testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed on Wednesday morning.  

Netanyahu began testifying behind closed doors on Tuesday already, which continued into Wednesday morning. 

Go to the full article >>
Show More
Show Less

Important facts

  • There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
  • The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.