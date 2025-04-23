Netanyahu enters courtroom on day 25 of corruption trial
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's 25th day of testimony began in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning.
The public trial testimony of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was delayed on Wednesday morning.
Netanyahu began testifying behind closed doors on Tuesday already, which continued into Wednesday morning.
Important facts
- There are three main cases: Case 1000 (Illegal Gifts), 2000 (attempted Media Bribery - Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom) and 4000 (Media Bribery Walla-Bezeq)
- The Jerusalem District Court has rejected three requests for postponement by the PM, who delayed initially from the summer until December 2 due to the war.