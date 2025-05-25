IDF to probe Gaza drone strike, hostage families, officials speak against new Shin Bet pick
Looters reportedly take over five aid trucks in Gaza, sell stolen goods at inflated prices • Israelis nationwide report calls from alleged hostages asking for help
Lapid, Israeli officials call on Netanyahu's Shin Bet candidate to delay, renounce appointment
The announcement was made despite a High Court ruling that the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was unlawful.
Israeli officials have responded to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's announcement on Thursday that Maj. Gen. David Zini will be the next head of the Shin Bet.
Opposition Leader Yair Lapid said in response to Zini's appointment: "Netanyahu has a serious conflict of interest regarding the appointment of Shin Bet chief due to the Qatargate scandal in which the people closest to him received money from an Arab country that supports terrorism. I call on General Zini to announce that he cannot accept the appointment until the High Court of Justice rules on the matter."
National Unity MK Gadi Eisenkot responded to Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to appoint Zini as Shin Bet chief, in defiance of the High Court ruling, in an open letter published on Friday.
In the letter, Eisenkot called on Zini to "be a leader and inform the prime minister that the right thing to do at this time is to wait for the attorney general's interpretation of the High Court ruling, and then allow the selection of a more experienced candidate for wartime."
Lack of legal process indicates Netanyahu's 'criminal nature,' says Kariv
"Netanyahu once again proves his criminal nature and his determination to crush the rule of law," Democrats MK Gilad Kariv wrote on X, calling on Zini "to announce that he will not take on the role unless this is done through the legal process required according to the instructions of the Legal Advisor to the Government."
"I call on the Legal Advisor to the Prime Minister to announce that if Netanyahu continues his moves to crush the rule of law, there will be no choice but to declare him incapacitated," Kariv added.
נתניהו נגוע בניגוד עניינים מובהק לאור העובדה שהשב״כ חוקר כיצד לשכתו הפכה לסניף של השלטון הקטארי.
Zini appointed under 'illegal process,' says Becher
Chairman of the Israeli Bar Association Attorney Amit Becher also wrote to Zini, calling on him to give up the position, which was "appointed through an illegal process."
"I contacted General Zini with a request that he announce that, under the circumstances, he is giving up on the proposal to appoint him as head of the Shin Bet," Becher wrote on X.
"It is impossible for a very important gatekeeper, who is entrusted, among other things, with preserving the democratic regime and its institutions, to be appointed through an illegal process, tainted with a serious conflict of interest, and defying the institutions of the rule of law," he wrote.
Netanyahu explains Zini's appointment
"Prime Minister Netanyahu announced this evening his decision to appoint Major General David Zini as the next head of the Shin Bet," the statement began."
“Maj.-Gen. Zini has served in many operational and command roles in the IDF, including: A fighter in the Sayeret Matkal (General Staff Reconnaissance Unit), commander of the 51st Battalion in the Golani Brigade, commander of the Egoz unit, commander of the Alexandroni Brigade, founder of the Commando Brigade, and commander of the Training and Doctrine Command as well as commander of the General Staff Corps,” the statement said.
"In March 2023, Zini prepared a report for the commander of the Gaza Division examining the division's preparedness for a complex surprise event, with an emphasis on surprise raids, and identifying weaknesses,” it said.
"As part of the report’s conclusions, Zini wrote that in almost every sector it is possible to carry out a surprise raid on our forces."
Zamir notified minutes before public announcement
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir was notified of Zini’s appointment just minutes before it was announced publicly and did not take part in the decision-making process.
The office's announcement was made despite a High Court ruling that the dismissal of Shin Bet head Ronen Bar was unlawful due to Netanyahu's conflict of interest in the "Qatargate" affair, and despite the opposition of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara.Go to the full article >>
IDF to probe drone strike that killed Gaza doctor's nine children
The BBC stated that one of al-Najjar's children and her husband were badly injured but survived, with her surviving 11-year-old son being operated on.
The IDF said it would probe claims that an Israeli drone strike killed nine children in a statement given to Israeli media on Saturday.
The BBC initially reported the strike on Friday, citing the hospital where the children's parents work.
Dr. Alaa al-Najjar, a pediatrician, was working at the al-Tahrir Clinic at the time of the attack on her southern Khan Yunis home.
The IDF spokesperson stated that the Air Force had attacked suspects operating near Israeli forces, adding that the area had been cleared of civilians beforehand and that the claims of harm to non-combatants are under investigation.
Colleagues claimed the couple had no connection to Hamas
Sources within the hospital testified that the couple had no connection to Hamas, and eyewitnesses said the mother collapsed when she saw the bodies of her children arrive at the hospital, N12 reported.
Dr Muneer Alboursh, director of the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, said on X/Twitter that the al-Najjars' family house was hit by a missile just minutes after the father returned home.
“This is the reality our medical staff in Gaza endure. Words fall short in describing the pain. In Gaza, it is not only healthcare workers who are targeted—Israel’s aggression goes further, wiping out entire families,” Alboursh wrote.Go to the full article >>
Einav Zangauker calls Netanyahu's pick for Shin Bet chief 'un-Jewish, inhumane'
Zini has reportedly said behind closed doors, “I am against hostage deals; this is an eternal war,” concerning hostage families.
Einav Zangauker, the mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's choice of Shin Bet chief was "un-Jewish" and "inhumane" on Saturday night.
"Netanyahu wants to appoint as head of the Shin Bet, which is responsible for returning my son, a person who declared that he is against returning my son," Zangauker said. "This is un-Jewish, inhumane, and will not pass."
Reports claim Zini is against hostage deals
Maj. Gen. David Zini, Netanyahu's pick for the new Shin Bet chief, had expressed strong opposition to hostage exchanges in internal military discussions, Channel 12 reported on Friday. Zini reportedly said behind closed doors, “I am against hostage deals; this is an eternal war.”
The remarks have sparked concern among hostage families and added to existing criticism regarding Zini's suitability for the post.
Hostage families, who are looking to the government and security agencies for renewed efforts to secure the release of 58 Israeli captives still held in Gaza, reportedly worry Zini's approach could impede progress. As one source told Channel 12, his views could significantly shift the tone and direction of future negotiations.
In response to Channel 12's report, the military stated it does not comment on statements made during internal discussions.
The families of the hostages are "outraged by Maj. Gen. Zini’s reported remarks. If the report is accurate, these are shocking and reprehensible comments from someone who may soon hold the fate of the hostages in his hands," a statement from the Hostages Families Forum wrote.
"Appointing a Shin Bet chief who prioritizes Netanyahu's war over the return of the hostages is a grave injustice and a betrayal of the entire people of Israel. It undermines the value of solidarity and the sacred duty of leaving no one behind. The families demand clarification," it declared.
'Operation Chariots of Death'
Zangauker also condemned the IDF's renewed offensive in Gaza, Operation Gideon's Chariots.
"It is time to call this operation by its true name - Operation Chariots of Death!" Zanguaker added, referring to the offensive.
"The operation will only result in unnecessary deaths of hostages and our holy warriors," she said.Go to the full article >>
Looters take over five aid trucks in Gaza, sell stolen goods at inflated prices - report
The stolen goods were sold to Gazans at inflated prices in areas such as Deir al-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.
Five aid trucks in the Gaza Strip were taken over by looters on Saturday, Israeli media reported.
The stolen goods were sold to Gazans at inflated prices in areas such as Deir el-Balah and the Nuseirat refugee camp.
The humanitarian aid trucks that entered Gaza contained flour, sugar, and sesame seeds. Flour was sold by the looters for NIS 40 per kilo, Israeli media noted.
Additionally, 15 World Food Program trucks were looted overnight in the Strip that were carrying humanitarian aid, The Washington Post reported on Friday.
Also on Friday, hundreds of Gazans crowded next to a bakery in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp, attempting to access bread after limited quantities of flour arrived in recent aid distributions, according to social media posts.
Footage on X/Twitter showed frantic pushing and shoving as the individuals in the crowd tried to catch plastic bags full of bread that were thrown over a wall or handed through a small hatch.
100 humanitarian trucks started going in on Wednesday
A hundred trucks carrying humanitarian aid from the UN and the international community, including flour, baby food, and medical equipment, were transferred on Wednesday through the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza after Israel lifted an 11-week blockade and began allowing limited deliveries into the enclave via the crossing.
The IDF cleared more than 120 trucks carrying food aid for distribution in Gaza in the past week, but there is an ongoing debate regarding how much of it is getting to Gazan civilians.
Ninety trucks that were carrying flour, baby food, and nutritional supplements entered the Strip on Wednesday, making it the first aid to enter in 80 days, with an additional 107 trucks entering on Thursday.Go to the full article >>
Israelis nationwide report calls from alleged hostages asking for help
According to the Israel National Cyber Directorate, the suspicious calls have been traced to three main phone numbers.
Israelis across the country received phone calls from local numbers in which alleged hostages are heard pleading for help, accompanied by the sounds of explosions and alarms, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, as well as the Israel National Cyber Directorate, said on Saturday.
Posts began circulating late Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, describing the emotionally charged and unsettling experiences.
According to numerous individuals, calls were received from Israeli phone numbers during the early morning hours, featuring what appeared to be recorded pleas for rescue by captives, all while background audio of explosions and sirens played.
In one widely shared post, a young woman wrote, "Girls, please, this is urgent, I’m panicking! I received a call at 1:00 AM from an Israeli number. There were loud bombings and sirens, and a recording of what seemed to be a hostage begging us to rescue him, saying their time is running out and asking for help from the people of Israel. It was definitely a recorded message — not a real-time hostage plea — but I want to report it to the police. How do I do that?"
The same user later updated her post, saying, "I called the police emergency line (100), and they said they’ve received many similar reports, all starting around the same time. They’re still not sure what’s going on. I hope it’s resolved soon."
Additional users corroborated her experience, with multiple social media posts describing nearly identical calls, some even coming from the same phone numbers.
Responses to the incident
The Hostages’ and Missing Families Forum said that the calls are not affiliated with them.
“In recent hours, reports have circulated about phone calls allegedly originating from the Hostages’ Families Headquarters, made from unidentified numbers. These calls include audio recordings of hostages screaming in terror with what sounds like IDF bombardments in the background. These are edited segments taken from videos previously disseminated by Hamas.
"We want to stress unequivocally: these calls and recordings are not from our organization. The people of Israel stand united in their support for the return of all hostages and the end of this war. It is time for the government to act on the will of the people and secure the return of all the hostages in a single negotiated deal. It has now been 596 days since the hostages began crying out.”
“In light of the growing number of reports, the National Cyber Directorate can confirm that many citizens have received calls containing audio of explosions, shouting, and threatening messages. These are deliberate attempts to incite public panic," The Israel National Cyber Directorate said in a statement.
"We want to assure the public that receiving such a call does not compromise the security of your phone. If you receive one of these calls, we advise you to immediately disconnect and block the number.”
According to the Cyber Directorate, the suspicious calls have been traced to the following phone numbers: (79) 944-4000, (74) 737-5311, and (72) 260-4986.
The origin and intent behind these calls remain under investigation. Authorities are urging the public to remain calm, report any suspicious activity, and avoid spreading unverified information.Go to the full article >>
What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities.
- 58 hostages remain in Gaza.
- 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
- The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
- The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
- Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.