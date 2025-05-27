Netanyahu defense trial opens in Tel Aviv District Court

Kleinman focused her questions on the relationship between Netanyahu and Sheldon Adelson, the late Israel Hayom owner, as well as the paper’s then editor-in-chief Amos Regev, with specific focus on the circumstances in place when the paper started.

She presented testimony of Netanyahu having gotten an invite to Adelson’s wedding in 1991.

“I tried to pivot anyone I knew to the Israeli media scene. I told him [Adelson], ‘Try to invest as much as you can in Israeli journalism,’” said Netanyahu. He added that he tried to broaden it as much as possible, especially in print news. “The situation was ridiculous then, as it is today,” he said.

Separately, following a slew of objections and repeated clashes between the prosecution and the defense over the past few trial sessions, lead Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman called for calm, and asked the prosecution to be “flexible,” and if the defense questions don’t stray too much from their intended format, that the prosecution let it slide.