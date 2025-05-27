Netanyahu defense trial opens in Tel Aviv District Court
Netanyahu’s ties to Adelson and Israel Hayom under scrutiny
Kleinman focused her questions on the relationship between Netanyahu and Sheldon Adelson, the late Israel Hayom owner, as well as the paper’s then editor-in-chief Amos Regev, with specific focus on the circumstances in place when the paper started.
She presented testimony of Netanyahu having gotten an invite to Adelson’s wedding in 1991.
“I tried to pivot anyone I knew to the Israeli media scene. I told him [Adelson], ‘Try to invest as much as you can in Israeli journalism,’” said Netanyahu. He added that he tried to broaden it as much as possible, especially in print news. “The situation was ridiculous then, as it is today,” he said.
Separately, following a slew of objections and repeated clashes between the prosecution and the defense over the past few trial sessions, lead Judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman called for calm, and asked the prosecution to be “flexible,” and if the defense questions don’t stray too much from their intended format, that the prosecution let it slide.
The criminal trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opened in the Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday. Today the prime minister will be questioned, in the direct-examination section of the trial, by Sharon Kleinman, the attorney of Arnon “Noni” Mozes.
Kleinman will question Netanyahu on behalf of Mozes, the owner of Yediot Aharonot. Allegedly, Mozes offered a bribe to Netanyahu by proposing positive coverage of him and his family in the prominent daily and negative coverage of political opponents, in exchange for the advancement of legislation that would force restrictions on Yediot’s rival daily tabloid, Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was charged with fraud and breach of trust, while Mozes was charged with attempted bribery.
This series of questioning, by the representatives of the three other defendants in the trial - Mozes, and Shaul and Iris Elovich, which took place last week - is set to conclude this week. The trial will then head into cross-examination by the prosecution.
This next stage will determine the course of Netanyahu’s legacy and political future.
Protesters shout Netanyahu abandoned hostages outside of courtouse
Outside the courthouse, protesters chanted, “Netanyahu, you abandoned the hostages!”
