IDF recovers body of killed Thai hostage in Gaza, Hamas threatens hostage Matan Zangauker

Iran claims to steal Israeli intel • IDF drone video shows Hamas command center under Khan Yunis hospital • Former Gaza hostage Eli Sharabi discusses details of captivity in new memoir

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip, May 21, 2025. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Iran claims it stole thousands of Israeli intel. materials, including nuclear docs. - report

According to reports by sources to Iranian-affiliated media, the documents were allegedly transferred from within Israel to Iranian territory.

(Illustrative) A classified document over an Iranian and Israeli flag. (photo credit: Canva, INGIMAGE, SHUTTERSTOCK)
Iran has obtained Israeli intelligence materials, including sensitive documents related to Israel’s nuclear capabilities, Iranian-affiliated media reported on Saturday.

'He will not return alive': Hamas publishes new threat on hostage Matan Zangauker

The Gazan terror group has previously killed hostages in response to nearby IDF operations.

Hamas threatens the life of Matan Zanguaker in response to IDF operations. (photo credit: screenshot)
Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obeida said that the IDF is besieging the area where Israeli hostage Matan Zanguaker is being held and that its operations are endangering his life, in an announcement on Telegram on Saturday.

WATCH: IDF drone video shows Hamas command center under Khan Yunis hospital

The IDF released footage showing a Hamas tunnel network used as a command center beneath Gaza’s European Hospital, used to coordinate attacks and store weapons.

IDF drone footage reveals a Hamas command and control center under the European Hospital in Khan Yunis. (IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF released footage on Saturday showing a Hamas tunnel network discovered beneath the European Hospital compound in Khan Yunis, Gaza.

Will arming Gazan militias against Hamas harm Israel in the long run? - analysis

Relying on a tribal militia or clan in Gaza may work in the short term. However, in the long term it is unlikely to achieve success.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Armed men attend the funeral of Rawhi Mushtaha, a senior Hamas official and Sami Odeh, Hamas' general security service commander, who were killed in an Israeli strike during the war, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City January 24, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)
Reports have confirmed that Israel has been arming and apparently supporting or working with armed militias in Gaza. Some reports refer to this group as a “gang.” Others describe the leader of the group, Yasser Abu Shabab, as a member of a large clan in southern Gaza.

Right-wing protester shattered Supreme Court window with air gun, police say

Police, Shin Bet, and court security are investigating to identify the suspects, the police stated. 

Right-wing protester shattered Supreme Court window with air gun, police say, June, 2025. (photo credit: SCREENSHOT/X)
Security footage from the Supreme Court revealed that around 9:00 p.m. on Friday, during a protest outside the building, one of the court’s large panoramic windows was damaged, Israel Police announced on Saturday.

Former Gaza hostage Eli Sharabi discusses details of captivity in new memoir

Eli Sharabi, a former Gaza hostage, shares his story of survival, grief, and resilience after captivity and the loss of his family, revealing previously untold struggles.

Released hostage Eli Sharabi reunited with his family following his release from Gaza, February 8, 2025 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Former Gaza hostage Eli Sharabi revealed new details about his experience in Hamas captivity in an interview with N12 on Friday, where he discussed the publication of his memoir 'Hostage.'

Israel at War: What you need to know

  • Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza.
  • Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 at the Supernova music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across the Gaza border communities.
  • 55 hostages remain in Gaza.
  • 49 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says.
  • The IDF launched a ground invasion of Lebanon on September 30.
  • The Israel-Lebanon ceasefire came into effect on November 27 at 4 a.m.
  • Netanyahu confirmed the first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire on January 17, 2025.