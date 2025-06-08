IDF recovers body of killed Thai hostage in Gaza, Hamas threatens hostage Matan Zangauker

SORT BY Latest Oldest

Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obeida said that the IDF is besieging the area where Israeli hostage Matan Zanguaker is being held and that its operations are endangering his life, in an announcement on Telegram on Saturday.

Will arming Gazan militias against Hamas harm Israel in the long run? - analysis

Relying on a tribal militia or clan in Gaza may work in the short term. However, in the long term it is unlikely to achieve success.

Armed men attend the funeral of Rawhi Mushtaha, a senior Hamas official and Sami Odeh, Hamas' general security service commander, who were killed in an Israeli strike during the war, amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City January 24, 2025. (photo credit: REUTERS/DAWOUD ABU ALKAS)

Reports have confirmed that Israel has been arming and apparently supporting or working with armed militias in Gaza. Some reports refer to this group as a “gang.” Others describe the leader of the group, Yasser Abu Shabab, as a member of a large clan in southern Gaza. Go to the full article >>

