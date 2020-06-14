26-year-old man becomes youngest victim of the coronavirus in Israel

Oshri Asulin, a 26-year-old soldier from Afar Saba, died of complications from coronavirus at Sheba Medical Center after being hospitalized for two months, N12 news reported on Sunday evening.He arrived at the medical center will severe abdominal pain and a high fever. After testing positive for coronavirus, his health deteriorated.coronavirus, but was in serious condition and had to be intubated, though after his recovery he suffered from a rare complication known as Kawasaki disease as well as an inflamed heart muscle, which led to his death. Asulin was a soldier who had begun going through a process of becoming more religious, and belonged to the Rabbi Nachman of Breslov sect, in which he began to teach bible lessons, N12 reported. "We have sadly been informed that Oshri Asulin has died, when he's only 26" Said Kfar Saba mayor Raffi Sa'ar. "Dear Oshri, a young happy spirit has died after a long battle with the coronavirus. From me and all citizens of the city, we sent our regards to the his dear family, Rest in peace"Before Asulin, the youngest victim of the virus was a 29-year-old woman who was suffering from a terminal illness. Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.Asulin had already recovered from the