The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

32 Israeli companies at US FDI conference

While traditionally held in Washington D.C., this year's conference is held virtually for the first time.

By ZEV STUB  
JUNE 9, 2021 13:20
Financial graph (photo credit: INGIMAGE PHOTOS)
Financial graph
(photo credit: INGIMAGE PHOTOS)
Some 32 Israeli startups are attending the largest foreign direct investment conference in the US this week through June 11. The SelectUSA Investment Summit promotes and facilitates foreign direct investment in the US for foreign investors from around the world.

While traditionally held in Washington, DC, this year's conference is held virtually for the first time.
 
Since its inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit generated more than $47.5 billion in foreign direct investment, supporting more than 47,000 jobs in the United States.  The Investment Summit, organized by the US Department of Commerce, is an opportunity for companies interested in expanding their sales to the American market or expanding their operations in the world's largest economy.

"Bilateral investment and trade relations with Israel are highly valued in the United States," said Sigal Mendelovich, SelectUSA's representative at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "The economic impact of Israeli companies in the United States is evident with Israeli investments of $36.6 billion, which has generated approximately 27,000 American jobs. Israeli investment has also led to around $1 billion in investment in research and development, plus $750 million in exports from US-based Israeli companies."

"The US is the largest consumer market in the world and is a natural choice for any Israeli company looking to grow globally," said Robyn Kessler, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "During the five days of the virtual conference, companies gain the information needed to get started with their US expansion.”


Tags Jerusalem investment US Embassy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Clear the air on the IDF's mysterious 'Officer X' - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Moderates know how to unify Israel - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why the new coalition is the right choice for Israel

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

It ain’t over till the fat lady sings - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David May

Norwegian divestment illustrates weakness of campaign to boycott Israel

 By DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Lapid tells Rivlin: I have succeeded in forming coalition with Bennett

Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid and Mansour Abbas are seen signing a coalition deal.
2

Isaac Herzog elected 11th President of the State of Israel by wide margin

President-elect Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
3

Netanyahu amid incitement concerns: Don't be afraid to stick it to them

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu – his people skills are not normal.
4

Disaster for Iran as its largest naval ship sinks

Smoke rises from Iran navy’s largest ship in Jask port in the Gulf, Iran, June 2, 2021.
5

New government to be sworn in on Wednesday

The Bennett-Lapid moment.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by