32 Israeli companies at US FDI conference

Some 32 Israeli startups are attending the largest foreign direct investment conference in the US this week through June 11. The SelectUSA Investment Summit promotes and facilitates foreign direct investment in the US for foreign investors from around the world.

While traditionally held in Washington, DC, this year's conference is held virtually for the first time.

Since its inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit generated more than $47.5 billion in foreign direct investment, supporting more than 47,000 jobs in the United States. The Investment Summit, organized by the US Department of Commerce, is an opportunity for companies interested in expanding their sales to the American market or expanding their operations in the world's largest economy.

"Bilateral investment and trade relations with Israel are highly valued in the United States," said Sigal Mendelovich, SelectUSA's representative at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "The economic impact of Israeli companies in the United States is evident with Israeli investments of $36.6 billion, which has generated approximately 27,000 American jobs. Israeli investment has also led to around $1 billion in investment in research and development, plus $750 million in exports from US-based Israeli companies."

"The US is the largest consumer market in the world and is a natural choice for any Israeli company looking to grow globally," said Robyn Kessler, Commercial Counselor at the US Embassy in Jerusalem. "During the five days of the virtual conference, companies gain the information needed to get started with their US expansion.”

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}