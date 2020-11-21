The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
4-year-old evacuated to hospital after crocodile bite in southern Israel

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw a 4-year-old boy in his mother's arms, he had suffered an injury to his hand and was in pain. We saw bite marks."

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
NOVEMBER 21, 2020 16:16
Crocodile at home in Eilat 521 (photo credit: Uriel Messa)
Crocodile at home in Eilat 521
(photo credit: Uriel Messa)
A four-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after being bitten on the hand by a crocodile while spending time at the Crocoloco Crocodile Farm in the Arava Desert in southern Israel. 
MDA medics and paramedics provided the boy with medical treatment before evacuating him in an MDA helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, as the boy was classified in moderate-to-severe serious condition by the MDA at the scene. 
The head Security Officer for the Central Arava Regional Council, Uri Lev, described the chain of events which led up to the bite.
"The instructions given at the entrance to the site are not to approach the fence and the pools and to watch from a distance of at least one meter," he said. "The instructions were translated into Arabic for the child by his mother."
Lev added that "the boy wandered alone for a few moments, approached the young crocodiles' pool - defying the saftey instructions - and put his hand through the fence. One of the young crocodiles grabbed his palm with his teeth and scratched it."
"The boy was quickly pulled over by a trainer who noticed what was happening. MDA volunteers from Sapir quickly arrived at the scene, bandaging the bleeding hand using a tourniquet," Lev added.

After the incident, MDA paramedic Gadi Gohar and MDA paramedic Danny Aviv said "when we arrived at the scene, we saw a 4-year-old boy in his mother's arms, he had suffered an injury to his hand and was in pain. We saw bite marks. People at the scene gave him first aid at the remote direction of an MDA paramedic and stopped his bleeding." 
The MDA team were not alone in their treatment however, adding that "with the help of an IDF medical force, we provided him with life-saving medical treatment along with pain medications and transferred using an MDA helicopter that landed nearby and evacuated him to Soroka Hospital when his condition was moderate-to-severe."
Police from the Dimona police station are currently investigating the circumstances which led to the incident.


