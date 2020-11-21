4-year-old evacuated to hospital after crocodile bite in southern Israel

A four-year-old boy was injured on Saturday after being bitten on the hand by a crocodile while spending time at the Crocoloco Crocodile Farm in the Arava Desert in southern Israel.

MDA medics and paramedics provided the boy with medical treatment before evacuating him in an MDA helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba, as the boy was classified in moderate-to-severe serious condition by the MDA at the scene.

The head Security Officer for the Central Arava Regional Council, Uri Lev, described the chain of events which led up to the bite.

"The instructions given at the entrance to the site are not to approach the fence and the pools and to watch from a distance of at least one meter," he said. "The instructions were translated into Arabic for the child by his mother."

Lev added that "the boy wandered alone for a few moments, approached the young crocodiles' pool - defying the saftey instructions - and put his hand through the fence. One of the young crocodiles grabbed his palm with his teeth and scratched it."

"The boy was quickly pulled over by a trainer who noticed what was happening. MDA volunteers from Sapir quickly arrived at the scene, bandaging the bleeding hand using a tourniquet," Lev added.