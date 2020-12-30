46% of startups closed in the past decade

Building a startup is not always a clear path to success. Some 46 percent of Israeli startups created between 2011 and 2019 closed, according to a report by the Central Bureau of Statistics released Wednesday. A total of 6,326 startups opened between 2011 and 2019, with 2,922 closing by the end of 2019.
The report was based on industry data from the previous decade, and does not reflect the coronavirus reality of 2020.
In 2019, 4,658 startup companies operated in Israel, a decrease of 5% from the year earlier, but reflecting an average annual increase of 5% from 2011.
There were about 33,000 employees in Israeli startups at the end of the year, reflecting an average annual increase of 7% since 2011. Their average salary was NIS 21,100, twice that of the average salary in Israel.
Some 73% of startup companies and 79% of employee jobs were based in the Tel Aviv and Central regions. About 63% of all startups are involved with developing software for various industries.
In the years 2017-2019, about 13% of startup companies received a grant of NIS 2.1 billion from the Innovation Authority for R&D activities between 2017 and 2019, the report said.
