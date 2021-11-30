53rd Armored Battalion to get citation for Guardian of the Walls

Over half a year since Operation Guardian of the Walls , the 53rd armored battalion will be receiving an operational citation from IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi for their work during Operation Guardian of the Walls.

“It’s a meaningful event because it shows what the battalion has done over the past year,” said Lt.-Col. Dori Saar , commander of the 53rd armored battalion.

Sa'ar and his battalion were deployed to the Gaza vicinity when the night disturbances by Gazans on the fence began- a month before the fighting with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad broke out.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/omg/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1 || window.location.pathname.indexOf("/science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Though the operation was mainly an air campaign, the 11 days of fighting saw unprecedented cooperation between forces, with the armored corps, infantry, intelligence, navy, and air force working together to carry out their missions against the terror groups in the Gaza Strip.

Saar told The Jerusalem Post shortly after the ceasefire came into effect that his battalion alone struck around 70 targets in the Strip including ATGM cells, launchers, tunnel infrastructure, and more. The strikes were all done with the tanks still in Israeli territory, without them crossing into the enclave.

Lt.-Col. Dori Saar during Operation Guardian of the Walls. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“We showed that we can work together with Maglan special forces, infantry, air force and others. It’s a big achievement for the battalion,” he said. “I’m proud of this award and so are the fighters in the battalion.”

When the Post met with Saar in June, he was already proud of the battalion’s achievements.

“We all spoke the same language on the same system,” he said, “and that’s what made this operation successful. ‘Together we win’ is the motto of our battalion and I really believe that if we work together, the synergy will allow us to win.”

“When the ground forces and air force work together to close a circle against targets quickly, you accomplish a lot,” Saar added. “Close the circle quickly is the name of the game, those who are quicker win.”

After eight months of operational deployment along the Gaza border, Saar and his troops are currently in the Golan Heights for training.

“Here we need to learn about Hezbollah, which is different than Hamas in terms of their capabilities and how we act against them,” he said, explaining that not only do troops need to train on maneuvering in the north but against the threats posed by the Lebanese terror army.

“Hezbollah has a lot more anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) than Hamas, and we need to deal with ATGMs, enemy infantry forces, and other explosives during maneuvering while making sure that we get to our targets deep inside enemy territory.”

While Israel’s north is quiet, with international attention focused on talks surrounding Iran’s nuclear program and the failing of the Lebanese state, Saar said that Hezbollah hasn’t been sitting around quietly.

“Iran and Hezbollah are always trying to increase the strength of their capabilities, especially in the Golan and Lebanon,” he said. “It’s very quiet here, and there haven’t been any incidents recently, but it doesn’t mean that Hezbollah isn’t working to collect intelligence and gather targets for the next war.”

Though the defense establishment does not see a war breaking out with Iran or its proxies such as Hezbollah in Syria breaking out, Israel’s military has increased the amount of training for troops and reserve forces.

The IDF has held large-scale drills in the north of the country over the month of October and November and plans to hold 50% more drills in the upcoming year than it did in 2020 and 30 percent more than in the past year.

The number of exercises set to happen come after years of stagnation and will be the largest amount of training in five years-especially for reserve forces.

The drills will prepare troops and commanders for future wars, with new equipment and tactics that will allow them to work better with the different branches of the military as part of the IDF’s multi-dimensional battlefield scenarios.