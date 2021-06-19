7-year-old boy drowns to death at Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Beach

A 7-year-old boy drowned to death at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv on Friday night, doctors at the Sourasky Medical Center reported.

His mother had initially reported both of her sons missing, sparking a search operation by Tel Aviv's Marine Police Unit

While one of the children was found safe and unharmed at Jerusalem Beach, not too far from where the two had entered, the 7-year-old was found in the water.

Magen David Adom paramedic Tomer Gossman said that "When we arrived on the scene, we were led to a to a 7-year-old child who laying in the boat, unconscious, not breathing and lacking a pulse."

"We were told that the child likely entered the sea at Charles Clore Beach and disappeared. The Marine Police Unit located and pulled him from the water and met us near the dock. We performed extensive CPR on him while evacuating him to hospital in critical condition."

According to data from the NGO Beterem Child Safety, drowning is the second most common cause of death from child accidents, with 103 children drowning to death in the past five years.

