The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

7-year-old boy drowns to death at Tel Aviv's Charles Clore Beach

His mother had initially reported both of her sons missing, sparking a search operation by Tel Aviv's Marine Police Unit.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 19, 2021 00:06
AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021 (photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
AN MDA AMBULANCE at Dor Beach after a man drowned at the beach on Saturday afternoon, June 12 2021
(photo credit: MDA SPOKESPERSON)
A 7-year-old boy drowned to death at Charles Clore Beach in Tel Aviv on Friday night, doctors at the Sourasky Medical Center reported.
His mother had initially reported both of her sons missing, sparking a search operation by Tel Aviv's Marine Police Unit.
While one of the children was found safe and unharmed at Jerusalem Beach, not too far from where the two had entered, the 7-year-old was found in the water.
Magen David Adom paramedic Tomer Gossman said that "When we arrived on the scene, we were led to a to a 7-year-old child who laying in the boat, unconscious, not breathing and lacking a pulse." 
"We were told that the child likely entered the sea at Charles Clore Beach and disappeared. The Marine Police Unit located and pulled him from the water and met us near the dock. We performed extensive CPR on him while evacuating him to hospital in critical condition."
According to data from the NGO Beterem Child Safety, drowning is the second most common cause of death from child accidents, with 103 children drowning to death in the past five years.


Tags Tel Aviv beach children drowning
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must tread carefully to not provoke critics - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu's transition to Bennett is an insult to Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

It’s Israel’s political system, stupid - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Salem Alketbi

Iranian election: Changing faces, not politics - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Most Read
1

Individual tourists to be allowed into Israel starting July 1

First birthright group lands in Ben-Gurion Airport after year-long pause.
2

Netanyahu offered to resign, let Benny Gantz serve as PM - report

Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seen during a vote at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on August 24, 2020.
3

Israel's newest prime minister, Naftali Bennett, begins premiership

Incoming Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the Knesset plenum ahead of swearing in of new government.
4

Is Egypt planning to retake control of the Gaza Strip?

Building equipment, sent by Egypt for Palestinians, arrive in the southern Gaza Strip June 4, 2021
5

EU study finds incitement in Palestinian textbooks, kept from public

Palestinian children learn Islamic lessons on summer vacation as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Gaza.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by