70% of Jewish Israelis believe Trump is better for Israel - poll

October's survey points to an increase in support for Trump among Jewish Israelis, reaching 70% who favor Trump – up from 60% in June.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
NOVEMBER 2, 2020 22:43
President Donald Trump, near an Israeli flag at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem (photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
President Donald Trump, near an Israeli flag at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem
(photo credit: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)
The majority of Israelis believe that President Donald Trump is the better candidate in the 2020 US presidential elections in regard to Israel's national interests, according to the October Israeli Voice Index published on Tuesday by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI.)    
October's survey points to an increase in support for Trump among Jewish Israelis, reaching 70% who favor Trump – up from 60% in June. 
These findings point to the belief held by many Jewish Israelis that Joe Biden's election would weaken US-Israeli relations and strengthen the relationship between Washington and the Palestinian Authority. 42% of Jewish Israelis said that if Biden wins the race for the presidency, the Israeli-US relations would weaken, while only 7% said they believed it would strengthen. 
Another possible explanation for the growing support of Jewish Israelis in Trump can be seen in Israel's recent signing of agreements with Gulf and Muslim countries, with more agreements in the foreseeable future. 
The large majority of participants in the October survey said that the recent agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan have changed Israel’s regional strategic status for the better. The majority on that issue crosses political camps. 
37% of participants said that they think the agreements had a positive effect and 38% said they were positive they did. 
The survey also examined the percentage of people who would prefer to leave Israel and move to the US or another Western country if given the opportunity. In 2019 the survey found that 13% of participants would emigrate if they could, while the 2020 survey found that 20% would prefer to leave the country. The IDI noted that these results apply to all political camps, but that the rise is especially evident among participants affiliated with the left-wing camp, with over a third of participants affiliated with left-wing parties saying that they would prefer living in a different Western country and not in Israel.  
The Israeli Voice Index is a monthly survey conducted by the Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute. The October survey was conducted on the internet and by telephone from October 27 to 29, 2020, and included 611 men and women who were interviewed in Hebrew and 150 who were interviewed in Arabic, constituting a representative national sample of the entire adult population of Israel aged 18 and older. 


Tags Joe Biden Donald Trump Israel Democracy Institute Israelis 2020 United States elections Left-wing
