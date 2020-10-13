72 Georgian immigrants fulfill their dream of making aliyah





From the beginning of the High Holy Day lockdown more than 800 olim landed in Israel from more than 25 different countries in accordance with coronavirus regulations."Immigration to Israel has never stopped and it continues now, even in the shadow of the coronavirus . The Jewish Agency works to bring olim under the global constraints of the coronavirus, and helps them fulfill their Zionist dream," Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog said in a statement. Seventy-two new immigrants from Georgia fulfilled their dream of making aliyah after landing in Israel this week. They arrived on the first flight from Georgia arranged by the Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Jews and Christians since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Among the olim were singles, young families and 17 children; of whom are doctors, engineers, scientists, teachers and students. About a third of the immigrants requested to live in the city of Bat Yam and the rest to other locations throughout the country from Eilat to Nahariya.

On the flight was Stella Alikzrashvili who hopes to locate the grave of her grandmother's brother, the late Rabbi Aharon Alikzrashvili, in addition to other relatives in Israel.

"He was a rabbi in Tbilisi, Georgia, at the beginning of the 20th century before he immigrated to Jerusalem where he then continued his life as a rabbi in Israel," Alikzrashvili explained.

She said that her family has very little other information on him other than this as whoever knew him on her side of the family passed away at a young age. She said she really hopes that she can locate his grave and discover other new relatives in Israel.

Dr. Binshvili Beka, a dentist by profession, also landed in Israel to fulfill his dream of reuniting with his student son who made aliyah two years ago.

At the age of 25, Beka donated a Torah scroll to the Central Synagogue in Tbilisi.



"Israel has never closed its doors on immigration, even now in the face of the most severe crisis. Even now, despite the challenges of the coronavirus, we continue to bring olim to Israel from all over the world that know that the State of Israel will overcome the crisis and return to its normal self soon," IFCJ president and CEO Yael Eckstein explained.

Together with the 72 olim from the Georgia flight, a total of 390 olim will have arrived in Israel by the end of this week. This includes 50 olim from Russia, 50 from France, 50 from Ukraine and 30 from South Africa and other countries around the world. The olim entered quarantine immediately upon their arrival in Israel. Following the end of their quarantine period they will take their first steps into beginning their new lives in the Jewish State.

Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said that under her leadership, her ministry will "continue to work for the best absorption and guidance of new olim in their new country.

"We are expecting significant waves of immigration in 2021, and for this purpose I have formulated a broad national plan for immigration and absorption that will be submitted to the government soon," she said.