75% of public, 62% of ultra-Orthodox favor state inquiry into Meron

Shas, UTJ opposed state commission of inquiry free of political influence, while the victims' families largely supported it, insisting only an independent investigation could get the truth.

By JEREMY SHARON  
MAY 31, 2021 15:20
MEMORIALIZING THE 45 victims killed in the Meron stampede, at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on May 2 (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
MEMORIALIZING THE 45 victims killed in the Meron stampede, at Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square on May 2
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
 Fully 75% of the Israeli public thinks there should be a state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster, including 62% of the ultra-Orthodox community, according to a new poll. 
The government, including the ultra-Orthodox parties, has resisted efforts to establish a state commission of inquiry into the disaster which claimed the lives of 45 people, despite the support of the families of the victims of the disaster for such an investigation. 
The new survey, conducted by the Smith Consulting research group for the Israel Be Free religious freedom organization, polled 600 members of the Jewish public last week and asked if they were for or against a state commission of inquiry, headed by a judge, into the Meron disaster.
A massive 75% said they were in favor of such a commission, compared to just 8.5% who said they were against, with 16.5% saying they had no opinion. 
When examining the level of religiosity of respondents, the polls reveals that 63% of those who defined themselves as ultra-Orthodox were in favor of a state commission, with 15% opposed and 22% in favor. 
Some 60% of those who voted for the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party said they were in favor of such an inquiry, as did 59% of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism Party voters, 69% of Religious Zionist Party voters and 68% of Likud voters.
The poll also asked if the law exempting mass religious events, such as the Lag Ba’omer celebrations at Meron, from having to comply with safety regulations should be repealed. 
Some 89% of respondents, including 85% of those identifying as ultra-Orthodox, said that this law should be changed and that mass religious events be subject to the same regulations as any other event. 
On April 30, 45 men and boys died during a mass crush during the Lag Ba’omer celebrations at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yohai on Mount Meron in the upper Galilee in what is Israel’s deadliest ever civilian disaster. 
Israel Be Free director Uri Keidar said that entire Israeli public “understands that a minority of politicians with concealed interests are still not understanding that safety demands as part of religious events is the way to preserve the life of the participants.”
Said Keidar: “The time has come to end this abandonment and demand that the law [for safety regulations] apply equally to all events.”
State commissions of inquiry are headed by a judge who appoints the other members of the panel, and are independent of all governmental influence from the moment they are appointed.
Last week, a bill was brought to the Knesset Arrangements Committee and a vote held to expedite the legislative process. 
The vote was approved but MKs from Shas and UTJ voted against it.  
Shas and UTJ have instead sought to establish a “public committee of inquiry” that would include representatives from several government ministries, including those likely to come under scrutiny by an investigation. 
The public committee would be chaired by a representative to be chosen by Shas leader and Interior Minister Arye Deri, who’s involvement in arrangements at Meron are likely to come under examination. 
According to a spokesman for Forum of Families of the Meron Disaster Victims, the majority of the families are in favor of a formal committee of inquiry on condition that it be totally independent of political influences and 
The spokesman, a brother of one of the victims, said that “from what the families have seen” the only type of investigation that would be free of political interference and would be able to prevent another such disaster would be a state commission of inquiry. 
He said that the families would be open to some other format on condition that the investigation be completely independent of political and governmental influence. 


