The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

78% of Israel's trans community have considered suicide in past year

According to the study, there are significant gaps between transgender people and the general population in different job sectors, levels of income, and overall well-being.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
NOVEMBER 19, 2020 19:14
SARAH WEIL (right) and Jewish educator and trans-activist Yiscah Smith wrap themselves in a flag at the rally in Jerusalem Saturday night (photo credit: Courtesy)
SARAH WEIL (right) and Jewish educator and trans-activist Yiscah Smith wrap themselves in a flag at the rally in Jerusalem Saturday night
(photo credit: Courtesy)
A national study published on Thursday reveals a dire situation for the trans community in Israel, 78% of which testified that they had thought about the possibility of suicide at least once in their lives within the past year, according to N12.
This is the largest study ever conducted in the country on the subject, with over 350 participants from all over the country. It was conducted by the Israeli National LGBT Association Aguda, the Ma'avirim ("Passageways") Organization, and Project Gila Trans. 
The study shows that one of the main crises faced by community members is the need for employment. There are significant gaps between transgender people and the general population in different job sectors, levels of income, and overall well-being.
Study participants reported many situations of discrimination and exclusion based on their sexual identity, in addition to a lack of opportunities that encourage integration into employment circles. The study shows that a quarter of the members of the trans community in Israel did not earn anything during 2019, when the average monthly income of about half of them was less than NIS 4,870.
About 64% of the members of the trans community testified to a negative or discriminatory attitude from medical staff members because of their gender identity. 40% of respondents reported situations in which medical staff refused to treat them because of their gender identity.
The study shows that community members also experience discrimination on the basis of their identity in the military, which has led to a sharp decline in the rate community members' draft into the IDF. However, there is a noted increase of trans community members signing up for national service.
The data also shows that the challenges that members of the community have to deal with put them at a particularly high risk of suicide. It was also noted that about half of the community members attempted to self-harm, when about a third seriously considered this in the past year as well.
However, on a positive note, the study indicates that the vast majority of community members reported positive emotional development in the relationship between them and their family members - something that is expressed in concern, caring and even practical help. Positive experiences with family members is relatively high compared to negative experiences.
According to the study, these negative experiences in the public space cause many to avoid essential interactions within their communities and public spaces, such as fearing paying visits to businesses, avoiding government offices, and not calling the police when necessary.
"The research data illustrates gloomy images of the trans community in Israel," said Hila Peer, chairwoman of the LGBT Association. "Community members have suffered for years from institutional and social discrimination in employment, health, and all walks of life. This is a warning sign to Israeli society and the Israeli government, and a reminder that we are still fighting for the right to be who we are."
In response to these findings, community organizations have decided to require government officials to set up a training and placement system for people on the trans spectrum, according to N12. In this framework, the system will be required to address employment discrimination, develop solutions for trans community members' healthcare, and promote treatments tailored to their needs.


Tags LGBT transgender Sexuality inequality
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Keep peace momentum alive By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Saying goodbye to Donald Trump and his legacy of highs and lows By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Susan Hattis Rolef The election results roller coaster By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yitz Greenberg Netanyahu, Elkin: Step back from joining in Holocaust denial By YITZ GREENBERG
Douglas Bloomfield McConnell will go from Trump's 'yes man' to Biden's 'no man' – opinion By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Proud Boys leader trying to rebrand the group as explicitly antisemitic
Proud Boys activist Kyle Chapman at a rally in Portland on June 4, 2017. Chapman now says he has transformed the group into an explicitly white supremacist organization. (Natalie Behring/Getty Images)
2 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Why hasn't Benjamin Netanyahu called Joe Biden?
Will Benjamin Netanyahu succeed in bridging the rift with the Democratic Party?
5 Israel to legalize, regulate recreational cannabis market within 9 months
An employee checks cannabis plants at a medical marijuana plantation in northern Israel March 21, 2017

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by