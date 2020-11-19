78% of Israel's trans community have considered suicide in past year

A national study published on Thursday reveals a dire situation for the trans community in Israel, 78% of which testified that they had thought about the possibility of suicide at least once in their lives within the past year, according to N12.This is the largest study ever conducted in the country on the subject, with over 350 participants from all over the country. It was conducted by the Israeli National LGBT Association Aguda, the Ma'avirim ("Passageways") Organization, and Project Gila Trans. The study shows that one of the main crises faced by community members is the need for employment. There are significant gaps between transgender people and the general population in different job sectors, levels of income, and overall well-being. Study participants reported many situations of discrimination and exclusion based on their sexual identity, in addition to a lack of opportunities that encourage integration into employment circles. The study shows that a quarter of the members of the trans community in Israel did not earn anything during 2019, when the average monthly income of about half of them was less than NIS 4,870.About 64% of the members of the trans community testified to a negative or discriminatory attitude from medical staff members because of their gender identity. 40% of respondents reported situations in which medical staff refused to treat them because of their gender identity. The study shows that community members also experience discrimination on the basis of their identity in the military, which has led to a sharp decline in the rate community members' draft into the IDF. However, there is a noted increase of trans community members signing up for national service. The data also shows that the challenges that members of the community have to deal with put them at a particularly high risk of suicide. It was also noted that about half of the community members attempted to self-harm, when about a third seriously considered this in the past year as well.
However, on a positive note, the study indicates that the vast majority of community members reported positive emotional development in the relationship between them and their family members - something that is expressed in concern, caring and even practical help. Positive experiences with family members is relatively high compared to negative experiences.According to the study, these negative experiences in the public space cause many to avoid essential interactions within their communities and public spaces, such as fearing paying visits to businesses, avoiding government offices, and not calling the police when necessary. "The research data illustrates gloomy images of the trans community in Israel," said Hila Peer, chairwoman of the LGBT Association. "Community members have suffered for years from institutional and social discrimination in employment, health, and all walks of life. This is a warning sign to Israeli society and the Israeli government, and a reminder that we are still fighting for the right to be who we are."In response to these findings, community organizations have decided to require government officials to set up a training and placement system for people on the trans spectrum, according to N12. In this framework, the system will be required to address employment discrimination, develop solutions for trans community members' healthcare, and promote treatments tailored to their needs.