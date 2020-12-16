The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

8-year-old falls into stream - sucked into subterranean pipeline

Standing on the edge of the stream for a better view, the 8-year-old boy tripped and fell in, disappearing within seconds.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
DECEMBER 16, 2020 22:29
polluted stream 311 (photo credit: Zalul)
polluted stream 311
(photo credit: Zalul)
Yagel Eitam, an 8-year-old boy from Gush Etzion, went through a rattling experience on Wednesday when during a family trip he fell into the gushing Oved Stream in southern Israel and got sucked into a subterranean pipeline, Israeli media reported.
The Eitam family decided to go on a trip to the Negev on Wednesday to take a look at streams in the region that are fast flowing this time of year, due to heavy rains. They didn't expect what followed.
Standing on the edge of the stream for a better view, the 8-year-old boy tripped and fell in, disappearing within seconds.
His alarmed father jumped in after him before realizing that his son had been sucked in to a pipeline running underneath the road and was nowhere to be seen.
Luckily, the boy surfaced a few seconds later on the other side of the road, unharmed. He met his father who swam through the pipeline himself, frantically searching for him.  
MDA paramedics who reached the scene were surprised to see the 8-year-old unharmed. The boy's mother told Ynet: "Yagel simply slipped, falling into the stream and vanishing in front of our eyes. My husband jumped in after him, but it was too late because it turned out Yagel had basically crossed the road and came out on its other side."
She added that she felt as though her son "has gotten his life back as a gift," and noted: "the whole ordeal could have ended very differently ... We're still processing the whole thing, but the important thing is that Yagel is safe and sound."
The lucky family will never think of Hanukkah miracles in the same way.


Tags Negev Hanukkah gush etzion drowning flood
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel should not agree to 'outrageous' Hamas prisoner swap By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Sa'ar: A new player, not necessarily a big bang on the political scene By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Netanyahu's showmanship made COVID-19 vaccine arrival about him - opinion By JEFF BARAK
Rafael Medoff Remembering the rabbi of Buchenwald By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Amotz Asa-El Was the Arab Spring a revolution? By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 Former Israeli space security chief says aliens exist, humanity not ready
NGC 4866, a lenticular galaxy, is shown in this NASA handout provided on July 19, 2013. Situated about 80 million light-years from earth, this image was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys, an instrument on the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope
2 First Pfizer coronavirus vaccines expected to land on Wednesday
A refrigerated truck leaves the Pfizer plant in Puurs, Belgium December 3, 2020.
3 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
4 Morocco, Israel normalize ties as US recognizes Western Sahara
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu, US President Donald Trump and Morocco King Mohammed VI
5 Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus
Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
Kabbalah
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by