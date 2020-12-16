8-year-old falls into stream - sucked into subterranean pipeline

Yagel Eitam, an 8-year-old boy from Gush Etzion, went through a rattling experience on Wednesday when during a family trip he fell into the gushing Oved Stream in southern Israel and got sucked into a subterranean pipeline, Israeli media reported. The Eitam family decided to go on a trip to the Negev on Wednesday to take a look at streams in the region that are fast flowing this time of year, due to heavy rains. They didn't expect what followed. Standing on the edge of the stream for a better view, the 8-year-old boy tripped and fell in, disappearing within seconds. His alarmed father jumped in after him before realizing that his son had been sucked in to a pipeline running underneath the road and was nowhere to be seen.Luckily, the boy surfaced a few seconds later on the other side of the road, unharmed. He met his father who swam through the pipeline himself, frantically searching for him. MDA paramedics who reached the scene were surprised to see the 8-year-old unharmed. The boy's mother told Ynet: "Yagel simply slipped, falling into the stream and vanishing in front of our eyes. My husband jumped in after him, but it was too late because it turned out Yagel had basically crossed the road and came out on its other side." She added that she felt as though her son "has gotten his life back as a gift," and noted: "the whole ordeal could have ended very differently ... We're still processing the whole thing, but the important thing is that Yagel is safe and sound."
The lucky family will never think of Hanukkah miracles in the same way.