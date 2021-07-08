85-year-old killed in front of granddaughter in car accident in Afula

An 85-year-old man was killed after being hit by a car while driving his granddaughter in an electric scooter in the northern city of Afula on Wednesday night, Hebrew media reported



The elderly man and his grandchild were reportedly driving on the right lane on Shprinzak St. when a private vehicle violently collided with them.

MDA medics who arrived at the scene evacuated the two victims to the Emek Medical Center, the old man in critical condition and the child in mild condition. The former later succumbed to his wounds.

Security cameras documenting the scene showed the driver of the car clinging slowly to the bus that was driving in front of him, and quickly moved into the other lane to try to overtake the larger vehicle. However, by doing so, the driver caused the accident of the grandfather and child.

Nearby pedestrians came to assist the two victims until the paramedics arrived.

The driver who caused the accident has been detained by police for questioning.

