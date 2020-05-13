A-G Mandelbli to police: My children and I are being threatened

Mandelblit presented police with screenshots from his personal phone on which he got messages, such as “die, you and your children, we will get to you during a protest.”



Israel State Attorney Association (ISAA) head Orit Kurin said that "this is crossing all the red lines" and demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Amir Ohana will address this issue this evening.

“I expect public officials to raise a clear voice about this matter before blood is spilled,” she said.

She added that, in her opinion, the security detail assigned to the attorney-general should be increased.