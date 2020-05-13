The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
A-G Mandelbli to police: My children and I are being threatened

Mandelblit presented police with screenshots from his personal phone on which he got messages, such as “die, you and your children, we will get to you during a protest.”

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 13, 2020 19:32
Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit complained with the police on Wednesday following a massive increase in phone threats he and his family received between Tuesday and Wednesday, Maariv, the sister publication of The Jerusalem Post, reported.  
 
Mandelblit presented police with screenshots from his personal phone on which he got messages, such as “die, you and your children, we will get to you during a protest.”  
 
He was also sent images of himself in Nazi uniforms and prison uniforms. Allegedly, the harassers are extreme right-wing activists.
He spoke with the police for roughly one hour.  
Israel State Attorney Association (ISAA) head Orit Kurin said that "this is crossing all the red lines" and demanded that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Amir Ohana will address this issue this evening.
“I expect public officials to raise a clear voice about this matter before blood is spilled,” she said.  
She added that, in her opinion, the security detail assigned to the attorney-general should be increased.
     


