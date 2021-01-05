The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A-G reveals case against Netanyahu started March 3, 2016

Until now, Netanyahu's defense team has attacked the prosecution as not having gotten Mandelblit's approval for its early actions in the case.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 5, 2021 18:31
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R) (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L) and Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit (R)
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Tuesday revealed and confirmed for the first time the full classified timeline of his approvals of the investigation of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, citing March 3, 2016 as the starting point.
Mandelblit's new disclosures come after the Jerusalem District Court ordered him to specify the timeline so that Netanyahu's defense team could mount all potential attacks on the fairness of the process.
The attorney-general said that his verbal approval was recorded in the meeting internal minutes as well as on March 7 in a separate memorandum which he prepared.
Mandelblit gave an additional verbal approval at a meeting on June 26, 2016, including for interrogating a close associate of Netanyahu's.
The statement from the Justice Ministry clarifies that these approvals would become the basis of what was later named Cases 1000 and 2000, the Illegal Gifts Affair and the Yediot Aharonot-Israel Hayom media bribery affair.
His approvals were recorded both in that meeting transcript and in one other internal ministry memorandum.
On July 6, 2016, Mandelblit approved publicizing a general message to the public that there was an ongoing non-public (no details were given) investigation of Netanyahu, with the actual message going out four days later.
On September 1, 2016, Mandelblit approved additional interrogations in the case, including of Netanyahu.
On December 12, Netanyahu was formally summoned for questioning.
Until now, Netanyahu's defense team has attacked the prosecution as not having gotten Mandelblit's approval for its early actions in the case.
The police cannot probe a prime minister without the attorney-general's approval.
They have cited that detailed public statements from the Justice Ministry only came out in 2017.
Mandelblit's timeline is designed to rebut these attacks.
The sides are expected to continue to debate whether Mandelblit needed to issue a decision in writing justifying his approval or whether his verbal approval was enough, as he contends.
Netanyahu's defense team responded by accusing Mandelblit of violating the court's order to provide copies of the original documents in which he approved the probe of the prime minister, not a mere timeline and paraphrase of those documents.
They said that the prosecution was in contempt of court and that the judges should annul the indictment.
It is unclear whether the court will order the prosecution to turnover all the internal documents referenced in the timeline or to view the new timeline and paraphrase as adequate.


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu Avichai Mandelblit Trial investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Praising the HMOs for Israel's COVID-19 vaccine success

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Arrest of Palestinian feminist icon DJ Sama highlights repressive regime

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Strategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen

Israel, the best post-COVID-19 tourist destination - opinion

 By ORIT FARKASH-HACOHEN
Diaspora Affairs Minister Omer Yankelevich

Yankelevitch to 'Post': Gov't ready to formally listen to World Jewry

 By OMER YANKELEVICH
Micah Halpern

Coronavirus: Get your head out of the sand - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Tel Aviv research: 99.9% of COVID-19 virus dead in 30 seconds with UV LEDs

UV rays, illustrative
3

88-year-old dies hours after COVID vaccination in second such incident

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe, October 30, 2020.
4

Man's fatal heart attack likely unlinked to vaccine he took 2 hours before

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

49-year-old struck with anaphylactic shock after receiving COVID vaccine

Doses of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, in east Jerusalem December 23, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by