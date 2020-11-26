The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

A visit to the site of the Dead Sea Scrolls

What is it like to see the site where the Qumran Scrolls were found in 1946?

By MEITAL SHARABI  
NOVEMBER 26, 2020 12:45
The site of the Qumran Scrolls, known as the Dead Sea Scrolls (photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)
The site of the Qumran Scrolls, known as the Dead Sea Scrolls
(photo credit: HADAR YAHAV)
Have you ever met an Israeli who loves hiking and who hasn’t been to Masada? I doubt it. But did you know that just north of Masada, at the northwestern tip of the Dead Sea and down the road from Einot Tzukim (Ein Fash’ha), you’ll find Qumran National Park, one of Israel’s most fascinating archaeological sites?
Imagine you’re out on a hike when you suddenly come upon a cave and, upon entering, discover a treasure. Well, that’s what happened to a Bedouin goatherd one day back in 1946 when one of his goats had strayed from the herd. During his fateful search, he came across a cave in the crevice of a steep rocky hillside.
Upon entry, he discovered weathered ceramic jugs with ancient, rolled-up manuscripts inside. Following this discovery, investigations and then excavations commenced of this and the other Qumran caves, which led to the discovery of a village dating from 130 BCE, and to the uncovering of another 929 manuscripts, which are now known as the Dead Sea Scrolls or the Qumran Scrolls. A national park was built at the site, and tourists can visit Qumran to learn about its fascinating historical significance.
Israel might be geographically small, but it is laden with a diverse history of peoples belonging to a number of religions, who suffered through bloody battles. In fact, there’s almost nowhere in the entire country that doesn’t have some connection with historical events.
A number of researchers have concluded that the ancient village at Qumran was inhabited by a Jewish sect known as Qumranites, or Essenes, that lived in the Judean Desert and whose culture and values were far removed from its Jewish contemporaries.
These theories are based on the writings of Yosef ben Matityahu (aka Josephus) and some of the Qumran scrolls, which prove that this sect decided to withdraw to the desert after the establishment of Hasmonean control over Judea and to establish a community in isolation. Some researchers claim that the Qumranites believed that they had to prepare for the War of Gog and Magog, which is described in the Book of Ezekiel as a prerequisite for the coming of the Messiah.
WHEN YOU reach the entrance of Qumran National Park, the tour begins with a short film describing the archaeological findings uncovered at the site, including the scrolls. If you are interested in seeing the actual scrolls, you are welcome to visit the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.
After the film, visitors can walk around the site, using the map they are given at the entrance to guide themselves through the site.
The first room contains a mikveh, or ritual bath, which lends credence to the thought that the sect had cut itself off from the main Jewish community. The Qumranites had served as priests in the Temple, but were pushed aside by the Hasmoneans, and the discovery of the mikvaot in their village shows that they were eager to remain ritually pure for the upcoming arrival of the Messiah. Although it is estimated that only about 200 Qumranites lived in the village, in a total of 30 caves, 13 ritual baths were found at the site.
The site of the Qumran Scrolls, known as the Dead Sea Scrolls (Hadar Yahav)
In the second room, you will find ceramic utensils and kitchenware that survived the earthquake that destroyed the village. Meals were extremely important ceremonies for the Qumranites, and sermons were oftentimes given while they ate. Sect members who didn’t follow the ways of the group were excommunicated or forbidden from participating in meals.
The third room was apparently where the scribes sat to carry out their writing. Next to the scribes’ room is the base of a defensive tower, and a kitchen was found in the northernmost section of the courtyard.
Next, the tour continues outside in the first courtyard, where you will see the ancient aqueduct that led researches to the conclusion that the Qumranites had constructed a complex water system that conducted water from the Qumran Stream to a number of cisterns. As you cross over the bridge, you will see down below remains from the many ritual baths that were uncovered at the site. At the end of the bridge, you will see a large cistern that’s connected by channels to the aqueduct.
The fifth room was also a room for the scribes, based on the discovery of a number of inkwells and a broken desk, which was refurbished and is currently on display at the Rockefeller Museum in Jerusalem. A small adjacent room was apparently used to house the scrolls that were deemed invalid.
The large, tiled courtyard next to this room was supposedly used to dry dates, since archaeologists found an inordinate amount of date pits while excavating this section.
There are a number of benches in the courtyard, including one that overlooks Cave No. 4, where the Qumran Scrolls were discovered.
When you’re done looking down into the cave and contemplating what life might have been like here in the second century BCE, you can walk back to the parking area where you left your car.
I recommend ending the tour with a visit to the Shrine of the Book at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem.
Translated by Hannah Hochner.
Location: Northern Dead Sea.
Length: 6 km.
Time: Half day.
Season: All year long.
Type: Appropriate for families and the disabled. Circular path.
Directions: From Jerusalem, drive east on Highway 1. Turn right (south) onto Road 90 and follow signs for Qumran National Park. Situated next to Kibbutz Kalya.


Tags dead sea travel israel museum masada mountain travel israel dead sea scroll
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel needs to give Jonathan Pollard a quiet homecoming By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Don’t give Pollard a hero’s welcome – or Trump a hero’s send-off – opinion By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Joe Biden has underestimated Iran – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Amotz Asa-El Naftali Bennett comes of age By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Efraim Inbar Time for an Israeli peace initiative for Palestinian conflict – opinion By EFRAIM INBAR, ERAN LERMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists claim to reverse aging process
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy chamber at Aviv Clinic in Florida
2 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
3 Are Israel and the US planning to attack Iran?
IAF, USAF hold joint F-35 drill in southern Israel
4 Why has the US sent B-52s back to the Middle East? - Analysis
A U.S. B52 plane (R) flies during Exercise Eager Lion at one of the Jordanian military bases in Zarqa, east of Amman, Jordan, May 24, 2016.
5 Palestinians restore ties with Israel
Palestinian security forces guard outside al-Istishari hospital in Ramallah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by