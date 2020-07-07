The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

About 5% of Israelis will have trouble paying rent due to coronavirus

The worsening economic crisis and the increase in the number of job seekers, especially among young people aged 25-35, have encouraged MK Ya'acov Margi's Economic Committee to discuss the matter.

By MAARIV ONLINE  
JULY 7, 2020 19:02
Approximately 170,000 Americans live in Israel. In total, more than one million U.S. citizens and green card holders – who both live overseas and own more than 10% of a foreign corporation – faced the prospect of paying the tax. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Approximately 170,000 Americans live in Israel. In total, more than one million U.S. citizens and green card holders – who both live overseas and own more than 10% of a foreign corporation – faced the prospect of paying the tax.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The Knesset Finance Committee will discuss the state of the housing market on Tuesday. The construction industry reported a 30% increase in apartment sales during June, but the negative trend has resumed since early July.
The worsening economic crisis and the increase in the number of job seekers, especially among young people aged 25-35, have encouraged MK Ya'acov Margi's Economic Affairs Committee to discuss the matter. The committee will convene following opposition leader Yair Lapid's request for answers regarding the state of the housing market for young couples during the coronavirus pandemic. Others who have shown interest in the topic are MK May Golan, MK Yorai Lahav Hertzanu, MK Yair Golan and MK Jaber Asaqla.
According to the Knesset research center, in 2018 there were 676,600 households owned an apartment and paid an average mortgage of NIS 3,617 a month. On the other hand, 731,000 rented apartments and paid NIS 3,307 a month. The effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the housing market are manifested in four main phenomena: A decrease in household disposable income, a fear of housing foreclosures, an increase in mortgage interest rates and a decline in housing supply. The assumption is that a decline in average wages will make it difficult for homeowners to repay their mortgage, and that 5% of those in disadvantaged households will not be able to meet the repayments.
It is estimated that these trends may lead to a fall in house prices and a certain increase in rental prices. At the height of the coronavirus pandemic (April), 12% of renters were not able to pay their rent.
A survey of 90 construction companies showed a 30% increase in sales of apartments in June compared to May. The data indicates the optimism in the industry that prevailed before the fear of a second coronavirus wave. Construction and investments company Prashkovsky reported that during June, 24 new apartments sold for NIS 82 million, compared to 17 apartments in May. The construction company Briga reported the sale of 15 apartments in Kfar Yona – an increase of more than 50% compared to May.
Eldek Marketing CEO Roni Cohen estimated that the increase in sales was mainly due to housing enhancers moving to more spacious apartments. According to Tali Cohen from the Shapir Group, new buyers want to compensate themselves for reducing expenses in other areas, especially in tourism and travels abroad.
Despite the optimistic trends from June, the industry reports that the first week of July is already noticeably slower in sales offices. This is mainly explained by the surge in coronavirus cases and the resulting economic uncertainty.


Tags Yair Lapid israel housing prices housing in israel Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The social workers’ strike By JPOST EDITORIAL
YEDIDIA Z. STERN Netanyahu has no more shame, no more responsibility - opinion By YEDIDIA Z. STERN
Susan Hattis Rolef A difficult week for Netanyahu - Analysis By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Emily Schrader China’s increasingly oppressive actions show dangerous global trend By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Center field: Why I remain an American patriot By GIL TROY

Most Read

1 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
2 What took place at the Iranian Natanz nuclear facility?
A general view of the Bushehr main nuclear reactor, Iran
3 El Al working to resume activity after canceling flights
El Al Israel Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel March 10, 2020.
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 10 things to know about West Bank annexation D-Day
A view shows the West Bank settlement of Ma'aleh Adumim, June 30, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by