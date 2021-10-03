Abrahamic Business Circle holds Agriculture Investment Forum 2021

Experts in agriculture, top-level representatives of several countries in the United Arab Emirates, global members, and business leaders from around the world gathered at The Abrahamic Business Circle Agriculture Investment Forum 2021, entitled “Let’s grow together,” which was held on September 29 in Dubai.

The forum was opened by H.E.DR.DR. h.c. Raphael Nagel, founder and chairman of the Abrahamic Business Circle, who welcomed guests and spoke on the subject of “Peace and Tolerance are the keys for Economic Development.”

The forum’s theme of “Let’s grow together” was discussed by distinguished speakers who shared their meaningful and substantial insights on a wide variety of topics, including ‘Shaping the future of Agriculture and Fisheries;’ ‘Agriculture investment opportunities in Fiji;’ ‘Agriculture, the untapped sector for investment in Sierra Leone;’ ‘Soil impoverishment, how it impacts our health and well-being and what to do about it;’ and many others.

Among the distinguished speakers were H.E. Ambassador Hjayceelyn Quintana, H.E. Ambassador Naipote Katonitabua, H.E. Ambassador Deng Deng Nhial, H.E. Ambassador Nguyễn Mạnh Tuấn, H.E. Ambassador Rashid Sesay, and many others.

At the forum, the government and people of the Republic of Rwanda were honored with the ‘Outstanding Performance in Socio-Economic Development’ award for their achievement in shaping the strength of the leadership they set out for future generations.

The recognition was received by His Excellency Counsellor Edouard Bizumuremyi, Minister Counsellor of the General Consulate of the Republic of Rwanda.