Likud's faction manager and employees enter coronavirus quarantine

The Likud's faction manager in the Knesset, Aliza Barashi, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, Israeli media reported.As a result, all employees of the Likud faction will enter quarantine until an epidemiological inquiry is completed. Barashi's positive diagnosis was made following the unusual incident involving Likud MK David Bitan's violation of Health Ministry guidelines, reported last week, that led some 30 employees and three MKs into quarantine. Faced by criticism, Bitan stated that he didn't know that he was infected, despite showing coronavirus-related symptoms. Health Ministry officials condemned Bitan and questioned his explanation. "How is it possible that an elected official is unaware of the guidelines?" medical officials told N12 earlier this week. Bitan has been hospitalized since Sunday, after a drop in his blood oxygen level was recorded. His family said that he is in good condition. Earlier, Health Ministry deputy director-general Chezy Levy and Head of Public Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis entered quarantine after a member of their office tested positive. Levy was already screened for the virus and had a negative result. He does not have any symptoms and will continue to operate as usual from his home.
