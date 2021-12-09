The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

AJC, Mimouna Association launch Moroccan-Jewish joint fellowship program

The joint initiative, the first of its kind, aims to deepen understanding and build cooperation between Moroccan and Israeli professionals.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2021 05:10
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative) (photo credit: Courtesy)
Morocco-Israel (Illustrative)
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The AJC (American Jewish Committee) and the Mimouna Association is bringing together for the first time a group of young Americans, Israelis, and Moroccans in what will be known as the AJC–Mimouna Michael Sachs Emerging Leaders Fellowship.
This joint initiative, the first of its kind, aims to deepen understanding and build cooperation between Moroccan and Israeli professionals, who until a recent normalization deal, had not previously cooperated on pressing societal issues, such as technology development, national security and trade.
Morocco, the North African nation that was once home to a Jewish community that numbered over 300,000, reestablished diplomatic ties with Israel on December 10th, 2020 after decades of conflict.
The AJC’s young professionals network and the Mimouna Association – an organization of young Moroccan Muslim leaders – agreed to jointly educate and build ties among their American, Israeli, and Moroccan peers. The inaugural cohort includes eleven Moroccans, four Israelis, and seven Americans for a total of 22 fellows.
This six-month-long program will see fellows meet virtually and will focus on issues relating to cooperation and understanding between different faiths, leadership development and advocacy.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz reviews an honor guard in Rabat during his visit to Morocco last week. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)Defense Minister Benny Gantz reviews an honor guard in Rabat during his visit to Morocco last week. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Proposed topics for the discussions include: “Bridge Building and Partnership”, “2500 Years of History: An Overview of Jewish Heritage in Morocco”, “Religion and the Role of Peacemaking”, “The Holocaust in North Africa, Diplomacy and Storytelling”, and “The Future of Arab-Jewish Relations in the 21st Century”.
“The Sachs Emerging Leaders Fellowship enables young Moroccans, Israeli Jews and Arabs, and American Jews to learn together and build the cooperative relationships that will be essential to expanding the ties among their countries in the years ahead,” said Benjamin Rogers, AJC Director for Middle East and North Africa Initiatives.
The fellowship will culminate with a joint trip to Morocco and Israel in the spring of 2022.


Tags Israel morocco diaspora jews morocco israel diaspora jews
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

No one has a monopoly over Judaism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog

'Think good': We must end 'keyboard violence' of online hate - opinion

 By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin

Killing Damascus Gate stabber highlights deteriorating Israeli morals - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

Bob Dole: A Republican who would never make it in today's GOP - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Nadav Tamir

The danger of Israeli panic over Iran - analysis

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Is third sabotage the charm at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility? - analysis

VIEW OF a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan on July 2.
3

COVID: First signs that vaccine protects against Omicron – health minister

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Omicron appears more contagious, less dangerous than other variants

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Could seaweed stop coronavirus from infecting human cells? - study

Seaweed is seen on a beach in Cancun

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by