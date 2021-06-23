Alarming rise in Israeli road safety despite COVID shutdowns

An increased police presence is needed to combat alarming trends in Israeli traffic safety, according to Or Yarok, a traffic safety association, Walla reported on Wednesday. "There is no substitute for a deterrent police presence on the roads to reduce life-threatening traffic offenses," Erez Kita, CEO of the association, told Walla. "Strengthening road deterrence will also strengthen citizens' sense of security off the road and contribute to both the fight against road accidents and the fight against violence." A study from the association found that:
- 21% of Israeli drivers said their sense of security on the road has been damaged in the past year
- 36% said they encountered brawls at least once in the past year
- 73% reported experiencing verbal violence and threatening behaviors at least once in the past year
- 91% reported being honked at intentionally and aggressively at least once in the past year
