The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Aliyah ministry launches mental health helpline for new immigrants

COVID-19 crisis has increased mental health problems for new immigrants. Hotline will be available in five languages for five hours a day.

By JEREMY SHARON  
FEBRUARY 2, 2021 16:09
Depressed person broods in tunnel (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Depressed person broods in tunnel
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
The Aliyah and Integration Ministry launched a mental health helpline for new immigrants on Tuesday to assist those facing difficulties.
The helpline will be staffed five days a week for five hours from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. and mental health experts will provide their services free of charge in English, Russian, Amharic, French and Spanish.
The new service comes against the background of the COVID-19 health crisis which has generated high unemployment, with higher rates amongst new immigrants, and cut immigrants off from their families abroad.
“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus there has been a sharp rise in reports of citizens in mental distress, anxiety, loneliness, and difficulties dealing with the challenges of coronavirus,” Aliyah and Integration Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata said upon the launch of the new initiative.
She added that emotional challenges are often exacerbated for new immigrants “by a range of additional obstacles, like the language barrier and the inherent challenges of transitioning to a new country.”
“That’s why I instructed my office to launch a help hotline to offer emotional assistance to immigrants, to supplement the financial support and other supportive tools that the ministry offers immigrants across the different areas,” said Tamano-Shata.
Orna Yosef, a social worker employed by the Aliyah and Integration Ministry who is involved in the running of the new hotline says that what has concerned her during the COVID-19 crisis is the depth of the crises facing some new immigrants due to the heightened challenges they are facing.
She said that although the ministry has an existing program to help new immigrants facing mental health problems, the current coronavirus crisis meant that there was now a need to bolster the ministry’s services.
“The difficulties are deeper, especially the loneliness and the lack of information,” said Yosef.
She noted that new immigrants without family in Israel, singles, one parent families, and those who have not yet been able to form a social circle and network have been particularly badly affected, as well as those who were not in regular employment before the health crisis began.
Yosef said that these challenges and accompanying mental health problems were present across the different immigrant populations.
“Any immigrant who is experiencing feel stressful and anxious can call this hotline, and we will help provide an answer,” she said, adding that follow-up calls will also be available or if necessary a reference to other professionals.
Liami Lawrence, director of the Kip Olim NGO which assists new immigrants, said he has been disappointed in general with the state’s level of assistance to new immigrants facing mental health problems and described the new program as “too little too late.”
Lawrence said his phone has been “ringing off the hook” in recent weeks with new immigrants facing different problems, and already provides 120 people with free weekly counselling through a network of 60 volunteer councilors.
He also noted that Kip Olim has dealt with 350 crisis phone calls over the last four years.
The organization will be launching a 24-hour crisis hotline next month to help new immigrants in distress which will also be available in multiple languages.


Tags aliyah immigrants in israel olim Mental Health crisis
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel's ties with Kosovo: What new opportunities await?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Merav Michaeli resuscitate Labor?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
DAOUD KUTTAB

Biden administration: Where do BDS and B'Tselem fit in?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Gilad Sharon

Israel's political system favors the minority over the majority - opinion

 By GILAD SHARON

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
3

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
4

Secret bunker discovered beneath Warsaw Ghetto in Poland

Captured Jews pulled out of Warsaw Ghetto bunkers are led by German Waffen SS soldiers to 'Umschlagplatz,' the assembly point for deportation.
5

GOP Congresswoman blamed deadly forest fire on Jewish space laser

Did a Jewish space laser cause the deadly forest fire in California?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by