Almost 100,000 Israelis received first COVID vaccine dose but not second

Some 100,000 Israelis have only received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine but did not show up for the second dose, N12 reported, representing around 2% of the vaccinated population. The Health Ministry reported that some of these people may have suffered from side effects from the first vaccine and were scared to return for the second dose, according to the report. Likewise, the ministry informed N12 and emphasized that this cohort of people did not necessarily test positive for coronavirus after receiving the first dose, but rather they are people who were supposed to receive the second dose but never arrived for their appointment. The report comes as Israel's coronavirus vaccination rate remains one of the highest in the world, with over 5.1 million citizens having already received the first dose of the vaccine, and among them, over 4.1 million having received the second dose. Sadly, the death toll in Israel from the virus is approaching 6,000, and is currently standing at 5,988.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}