Thursday saw 2,821 new cases of COVID-19, continuing the downward trend seen in recent days, with 613 seriously ill, down from 675 the day before.Out of the 613 in serious condition, 258 are critically ill, with 208 intubated.The positivity rate is at 2.4%.As of Friday morning, 5.1 million Israelis have received their first vaccine jab, with 4 million fully vaccinated.The death toll stands at 5,975.