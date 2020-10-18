The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Almost 1m. Israelis unemployed, half below the age of 34

The report revealed that during the month of September, both women and young people were more likely to file for unemployment, and at rates higher than even during the first wave.

By IDAN ZONSHINE  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 19:20
Members of the Unemployed Union in Israel protest outside the Tel Aviv Government Complex, calling for financial support from the government, July 13, 2020. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The coronavirus lockdown in September has led Israel to a second peak of a wave of unemployment with almost 1 million jobless registering, according to a bleak new report which was published on Sunday afternoon by the Israeli Employment Service. 
The report also revealed that during the month of September, women and young people were more likely to file for unemployment, at rates higher than even the first wave.
Since July, there has been a slow increase in the number of new unemployed Israelis relative to the number of people returning to work. 
However, in September, the number of people who registered in the Employment Service increased to 205,000, with only slightly over 25,000 returning to work.
The September unemployment numbers, while three times higher than the amount registered in August, are still significantly lower than the peak of 850.5 thousand monthly unemployed which was registered in March, at the beginning of the first wave.
Unemployment numbers skyrocketed slightly after Rosh Hashanah (September 17), peaking in the fourth week of September, when more than half of that month's unemployment requests were filed.
According to the report, by the end of September, the number of unemployed Israelis had reached 944.5 thousand - an increase of 20.9% compared to the end of August (781.3 thousand). 
The number of unemployed who are considered on "unpaid leave" rose to 612.6 thousand, 64.9% of all registered unemployed at the end of September.
The occupation most affected (35.4% of all unemployed) by the latest lockdown was sales and services - more than in August ( 23.3%) and even more than during the first lockdown in March (27%). 
The sales and services field includes teachers' assistants and sales assistants in stores, both of which alone accounted for 20.8% of all registrants, as well as waiters, security guards and more.
Another occupational group that was clearly affected by the second closure was the executive branch (which includes executives from the trade sector, CEOs, restaurant owners, sales and marketing executives, etc.), who registered their highest monthly unemployment rate since the beginning of the crisis - 9%.
The female unemployment rate in September (62.7%) was even higher than in March (57.1%). The report suggests that a possible explanation for this may be the large number of women who are employed in the education system, but suggest it may also be because more women have been forced to care for children while distance-learning, 
The rate of unemployment in the youngest age group (up to age 24) jumped from 17.1% of those registered in March to 20.5% of those registered in September – the highest figure for this group since the beginning of the crisis.
Beyond that, the distribution of registrants by age in September is relatively similar to the distribution in March. Overall, the rate of young people up to age 34 was 49.5% in September, compared to 47% in March. 
The explanation for the high number of young people may lie in the high number of young people who work in both the retail and restaurant industries. 
The rate of layoffs in the second wave has been higher than during the first wave (10.2% compared to 7.4%, respectively).
The city most affected by the lockdown was once again the coastal tourist city of Eilat, in southern Israel, registering a 16.6% rise in unemployment requests. 
Though the city tops the unemployment chart with 39.3%, it is still nothing when compared to the nearly 70% unemployent rate the city registered during the peak of the first wave. 


