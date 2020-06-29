Ambassador Friedman's Herzliya residence is on sale for NIS 300 million

US Ambassador, David Friedman's in Herzliya Pituah home is up for sale, Globes reported. The building, priced at NIS 300 million, was built in one of the most expensive streets in Israel and occupies 1,000 square meters (about 10,762 square feet), with a sea view. This complex was built in the 1960s, and has been registered as property of the US government since 1962. It is assumed that anyone purchasing it is likely to demolish it and build a new one in its place. The decision came after the US Embassy moved to Jerusalem, which made it so that most of its activity was transferred to the area as well. The US Embassy expects the building will be sold within months.