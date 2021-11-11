The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
American B-1 bomber fighters fly over Israel alongside IDF F-15 jets

An escort flight comes not long after Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1 heavy bomber above Israel last month when it was headed towards the Persian Gulf.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 17:57

Updated: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 18:10
American B-1 bomber fighters fly over Israel alongside IDF F-15 jets
American B-1 bomber fighters fly over Israel alongside IDF F-15 jets
(photo credit: IDF)
IDF F-15 fighter jets accompanied two American B-1 bomber fighters and a US KC-10 plane, which crossed the Israeli skies on their way to the Gulf, the IDF announced on Thursday.
The flight took place as part of a collaboration with the US Army, which is a significant step in maintaining security in the skies of Israel and the Middle East," the statement read.
The US is also collaborating with Israel, UAE and Bahrain on a multilateral maritime drill in the Red Sea, which was also announced on Thursday.
The drill will reportedly last five days, where "the training will enhance interoperability between participating forces’ maritime interdiction teams," according to a statement by the United States Naval Forces Central Command.
Furthermore, the Iranian military launched its annual drill near the mouth of the Gulf on Sunday, which was a few weeks before the resumption of talks between Tehran and foreign states regarding the 2015 nuclear deal.
A US Air Force B-1b heavy bomber was escorted by an IAF F-15 fighter jet above Israeli airspace on October 30, 2021
These reports come recently after Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted an American B-1 heavy bomber above Israeli airspace last month when it was headed toward the Persian Gulf. 
Anna Ahronheim and Reuters contributed to this report.


