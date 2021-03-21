Amid COVID-19, Israel ranks 11th in World Happiness Report

The ranking is a notable increase from 2020, where the country ranked 14th

It should be noted that due to the pandemic, the data was compiled differently this year, compared to previous years. This is because researchers are unable to do face-to-face interviews in several countries and with the correlation between COVID-19 and overall well-being becoming the main focus.

Various factors were taken into account in determining the subjective well-being, including GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, social support, freedom to make life choices, generosity, corruption perception and trust in government institutions.

Despite holding such a high spot, which could be attributed to Israel's success in managing the COVID-19 pandemic, it failed to crack the top 10.

Number one on the list, once again, was Finland, with fellow Nordic states Iceland and Denmark. Switzerland, the Netherlands and Sweden followed, with Germany jumping from No. 17 to No. 7. The top 10 was rounded out by Norway, New Zealand and Austria, with Australia trailing behind Israel at No. 12.

The United States trailed behind further at No. 14, behind Ireland but beating out 15th-place Canada.

The most unhappy country ranked was Afghanistan, retaining its place at the bottom of the 149-country list, followed by the African nations of Zimbabwe, Rwanda and Botswana.