Amit Almog named as alleged murderer of Maya Vishniyak

Amit Almog, a 21-year-old young man from Ramat-Gan, is the alleged murderer of 22-year-old Maya Vishniyak, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv reported on Tuesday.

The report claims that Almog strangled Vishniyak, his girlfriend, during an argument on Saturday. When Almog's 50-year-old mother arrived at the apartment he told her what he did, stabbed her and ran away. He was caught by police near the crime scene.

His mother called the police and was found with stab wounds on her hands and strangulation marks around her throat. Magen David Adom took her to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Almog told the police during the investigation on Sunday that the voices in his head told him to do it.

Vishniyak was laid to rest on Sunday. Her family spoke with the press on Tuesday and said she was “a girl of happiness and deep conversations.” They described her love of philosophy and talent on the saxophone. Her twin sister promised that Vishniyak “will never be a part of any statistics.”

“The wave of terror against women continues in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis," said Hagit Peer, chairwoman of the Movement of Working and Volunteering Women (Naamat).