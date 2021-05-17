The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ancient Acre hotel ripped apart in hateful riots

As tensions reached a peak in Israel, with escalations between Israel and Gaza as well as riots by both Arabs and Jews targeting one another, many have fallen victim to the hate being spewed.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MAY 17, 2021 17:44
An inside view of the Arabesque Hotel which was broken into and destroyed by rioters amid ongoing violence in the Old City of Acre (photo credit: Courtesy)
An inside view of the Arabesque Hotel which was broken into and destroyed by rioters amid ongoing violence in the Old City of Acre
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The Arabesque Hotel had made a name for itself as a comfortable stay to visitors from near and far wishing to see the Old City of Acre up close. The building was beautiful, an antique; exactly as one would imagine a residency home for the in-and-out artist to appear.
But that façade was ripped to shreds last week when rioters broke in and destroyed the frozen-in-time relic. But the owner of the hotel, Evan Fallenberg, does not want this to further widen the gap between Arabs and Jews in Israeli in society; on the contrary, he wants people to come together now more than ever.
As tensions reached a peak in Israel, with escalations between Israel and Gaza as well as riots by both Arabs and Jews targeting one another, many have fallen victim to the hate being spewed left and right. But a hotel in Acre, built by a Jew and engulfed by love and support from Arabs and Jews alike in the surrounding neighborhood, would not be the most obvious target.
Fallenberg, the writer, novelist and translator who turned the ancient structure into a boutique hotel, told The Jerusalem Post that when it came down to it, the Arab neighbors of the special facility were its biggest defenders. 
"The neighboring community stood up for us and tried to convince the mob not to ransack our place," Fallenberg said, explaining that many Jewish homes and businesses were ransacked on Tuesday night as the riots kicked off throughout the country. "By the second evening, it just couldn't hold out and there was just too much pressure. I believe we were the last Jewish property to be ransacked."
Fallenberg had initially purchased the location as a home. It was run-down and looked worn, but that just provided him with a project: a renovation. As it came together, Fallenberg decided that the place would be best suited as a hotel and artist retreat.
At the same time, Fallenberg was embraced by the surrounding community of both Muslim and Christian Arabs with open arms. 
That's why it felt so shocking when he arrived at Arabesque the morning after the riots to find the place completely wrecked.
"Pretty much everything was destroyed," he said.
The Arabesque Hotel was broken into and destroyed by rioters amid ongoing violence in the Old City of Acre. (Credit: CourtesyThe Arabesque Hotel was broken into and destroyed by rioters amid ongoing violence in the Old City of Acre. (Credit: Courtesy
Art and televisions were thrown all across the floor while sinks and doors were broken in half. Strangely, books and ceramic art was left unscathed, but what most impacted Fallenberg was the state of the piano: Flipped over on the ground.
The grand piano, he explained, had been in his family since the 1940s and was brought to Israel the following decade.
"I fully expected to come in the morning and play the piano, and it was literally upended, which takes not a few people to do," Fallenberg told the Post.
Despite the awful circumstances, he did not truly feel the pain of the circumstances until the staff came to visit. "It felt like a shiva," he said. "I sat there, people would come in, we'd cry and joke, then the next person would come in and it all happened again. We were mourning Arabesque. The staff was all saying, 'We'll be back, we'll get this place back on its feet.'"
"I'm having incredible conversations with people who I was lucky enough to surround myself with," he said, referring to his Arab neighbors. "They need support too because what's happening to the city they love is heartbreaking.
"What I don't want is for people to see these photographs and to say, 'See?' It mustn't be an incitement," Fallenberg said. "I see it the other way: It must be stopped so that the rest of us, who created beauty and friendship and progress can continue and so that this sort of madness can't happen."


Tags coexistence Arab Israeli conflict riot Acre
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Bennett should reconsider joining unity coalition, Israel needs change

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler’s daughter, attorney Michal Cotler-Wunsh

Why Israel needs olim just as much as olim need Israel- Opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH

My Word: Unmasking Hamas’s unholy war

 By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein.

The Sinai formula: how it can impact our everyday lives

 By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Ruthie Blum

Is Israel on the verge of a Hamas-abetted civil war? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Tel Aviv battered in unprecedented Gaza barrage

A bus struck by a rocket fired from Gaza on May 5, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Soldier killed as cabinet okays more attacks

Damage caused to a building in Petah Tikva by Hamas rocket fire, May 13, 2021
5

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by